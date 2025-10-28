Newry Artisan & Craft Market returns this Sunday for its sixth and final outing
As ever, visitors to the popular market will be able to enjoy some live music along with a huge variety of quality artisan food and craft products.
The market venue is under cover, ensuring visitors enjoy their shopping experience regardless of the weather.
Access to the artisan market is available from John Mitchell Place or St Mary’s Street.
Organisers say there is plenty of accessible parking within the immediate market area, some of which is free on a Sunday.
Further information on the market can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or messaging the dedicated Facebook page, Newry Artisan Market, or texting 07731 182300.
The market is delivered by Downpatrick Community Collective.