Newry Artisan & Craft Market returns this Sunday for its sixth and final outing

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Oct 2025, 15:50 GMT
​The recently-launched monthly Newry Artisan & Craft Market returns this Sunday for its sixth and final outing, and will be hosted from the Variety Market facility at John Mitchell Place between 11am and 3pm.placeholder image
​The recently-launched monthly Newry Artisan & Craft Market returns this Sunday for its sixth and final outing, and will be hosted from the Variety Market facility at John Mitchell Place between 11am and 3pm.
​The recently-launched monthly Newry Artisan & Craft Market returns this Sunday for its sixth and final outing, and will be hosted from the Variety Market facility at John Mitchell Place between 11am and 3pm.

As ever, visitors to the popular market will be able to enjoy some live music along with a huge variety of quality artisan food and craft products.

Most Popular

The market venue is under cover, ensuring visitors enjoy their shopping experience regardless of the weather.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Access to the artisan market is available from John Mitchell Place or St Mary’s Street.

Organisers say there is plenty of accessible parking within the immediate market area, some of which is free on a Sunday.

Further information on the market can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or messaging the dedicated Facebook page, Newry Artisan Market, or texting 07731 182300.

The market is delivered by Downpatrick Community Collective.

Related topics:FacebookOrganisers
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice