Newry has been declared the Brussels sprout capital of Northern Ireland

New search engine research by experts at Together Travel has revealed a 5.2% rise in searches for Brussels sprouts over the past year, outranking everywhere else in the country.

The area was not the only place seeing a surge in sprout searches, with Lisburn seeing a 1.5% rise.

As a country, Northern Ireland has seen a 0.7% sprout search swell.

Zak Ali, from Together Travel, which conducted the research, said: “Who knew the humble Brussels sprout could spark such a frenzy?

“Love them or loathe them, sprouts are undeniably a Christmas icon.”

“Sprouts are the Marmite of the festive season – you either love them or endure them. But one thing’s certain, they’ve been a Christmas staple for centuries.

“So, why the sprout obsession? Maybe it’s their ability to divide families like no other vegetable? Or perhaps it’s their adaptability – boiled, fried, or even shredded? They’ve come a long way from their soggy ‘90s reputation.

