Newry has been declared the Brussels sprout capital of Northern Ireland
The area was not the only place seeing a surge in sprout searches, with Lisburn seeing a 1.5% rise.
As a country, Northern Ireland has seen a 0.7% sprout search swell.
Zak Ali, from Together Travel, which conducted the research, said: “Who knew the humble Brussels sprout could spark such a frenzy?
“Sprouts are the Marmite of the festive season – you either love them or endure them. But one thing’s certain, they’ve been a Christmas staple for centuries.
“So, why the sprout obsession? Maybe it’s their ability to divide families like no other vegetable? Or perhaps it’s their adaptability – boiled, fried, or even shredded? They’ve come a long way from their soggy ‘90s reputation.
“Love them or loathe them, sprouts are undeniably a Christmas icon.”