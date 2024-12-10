Newry leads the charge in acne awareness

Newry is leading the way in Northern Ireland acne awareness.

A new search engine analysis by expert dermatologists at The Devonshire Clinic has revealed a 4.5% rise in searches for acne in the area.

In the year to October 2023 acne and 773 related keywords were searched an average of 5,560 times a month, but this rose to 5,810 in the year to October 2024.

Derry saw the second biggest rise, just behind, with 4.3%, followed by Lisburn with 2.2%.

When compared to the rest of the UK, Northern Ireland came last with a 4.8% rise.

Belfast saw a small rise too at 0.2%.

Dermatologist Dr Conal Perrett, from The Devonshire Clinic , who conducted the research, had these top tips for treating acne: “Gentle Cleansing Twice Daily: Wash your face with a mild, non-comedogenic cleanser in the morning and evening to remove excess oil, dirt, and bacteria without irritating your skin.

“Use Over-the-Counter Topical Treatments: Apply products containing benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid to help reduce inflammation, unclog pores, and fight acne-causing bacteria.

“Avoid Picking or Squeezing Pimples: Refrain from touching or picking at acne lesions to prevent scarring and further infection.”