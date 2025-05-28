Newry Service Station celebrates win at Maxol Excellence Awards

Mulkerns Maxol in Newry is celebrating after securing a big win at the annual Maxol Excellence Awards hosted at the Merchant Hotel in Belfast recently. The popular store was presented with Excellence in Standards after achieving the highest scoring site across all internal standards audits.

The annual scheme promotes and rewards excellence in station and store standards, customer experience, and community engagement across the Maxol network. Standards are assessed through store audits by regional managers and the team from head office, along with mystery shopper visits and reviews of each store’s local community engagement, which includes fundraising activities for Maxol’s nominated charity, Guide Dogs NI.

Under the leadership of Terry Mulkerns, the store has maintained a strong focus on excellence over the past year through rigorous internal audits, quality control checks in-store, and regular staff training sessions. These activities have a combined focus on enhancing their customers’ experience and overall store presentation.

Brian Donaldson, CEO of The Maxol Group, said: “Our stores are truly ‘at the heart of it’— serving local communities and that’s why it’s important we hold ourselves to the highest standards and champion best practice across our stores.

Pictured (l-r) is Adina Mulkerns, Brian Donaldson, CEO, The Maxol Group, Terry Mulkerns and Norman Graham, Regional Manager, The Maxol Group.

“The continued success of our business is driven by the passion, commitment, and drive for continuous improvement that we see from our fantastic teams, and it’s what makes us an industry-leading convenience retailer. I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Terry and his team, who continue to set the gold standard across the Maxol network.”

Terry Mulkerns said: "We’re honoured to receive the Maxol Excellence in Standards Award. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to exceptional customer service and maintaining high operational standards. This award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of every staff member at Mulkerns.”

A further six service stations across Northern Ireland were recognised for their exceptional efforts including: Maxol A26 Tannaghmore in Antrim, Maxol Braid River in Ballymena, Maxol Edenderry on the Crumlin Road and Independent Dealer owned and operated locations at Maxol Clough owned by Henderson Retail Limited, Kenny’s Kilrea Service Station in Coleraine and Litter’s Maxol in Portadown.

For further information on Maxol, visit www.maxol.ie.