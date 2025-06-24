Newry student over the moon about space school

Eighteen-year-old Delta Van Heerden from Newry is set for an out-of-this-world adventure this July as she heads to Space School in Houston, Texas. A keen traveller with a passion for space, Delta is absolutely thrilled to be learning from experts at the heart of NASA.

Although she’s visited the United States before, this will be Delta’s first time in Houston — and she can’t wait to explore the city, visit the famous Space Centre, and discover more about its rich history in space exploration.

Delta’s fascination with space began when she was young, watching YouTube videos and documentaries on Netflix about the universe and our place in it. “The facts and theories we’re still discovering are mind-blowing,” she said. “Getting the chance to visit NASA’s home base is such an honour. I’m honestly over the moon about it!”

A student of Applied Science at Southern Regional College’s Newry campus, Delta was offered the chance to attend Space School through the College’s international links. She couldn’t be happier. When she returns, she plans to start a degree in biology at university.

“Even though my focus is biology, I know this experience will stay with me for life,” Delta added. “It might not shape my career directly, but it will always influence how I think and feed my curiosity. This is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a child – and now it’s really happening.

Delta’s lecturer, Mark Kennedy, Science Lecturer at Southern Regional College added: “Delta will be heading off on her NASA adventure to Texas in July 2025, and we’re all incredibly proud of her. She’ll be a fantastic ambassador for Southern Regional College and for Northern Ireland.

"Delta is a dedicated and hardworking student who approaches everything with a positive, can-do attitude. We wish her every success with this incredible opportunity and have no doubt she’ll do brilliantly."