Newtownabbey heating engineer secures semi-final place

John Orchin, a ventilation and heating engineer from Newtownabbey, has reached the semi-finals of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024.

John, 50, who currently works for Pure Air Ventilation Ltd and was a subcontractor for many years at T/A John Orchin Ventilation Services, has more than 30 years’ experience working in the trade. John showcased dedication, professionalism, and a commitment to supporting the future of the industry in the initial application, which secured him a place in the semi-finals for the national award.

Over the past three decades, John has mentored numerous young people looking to learn new skills. Covering everything from how to use different handheld tools and power tools, to what type of workwear is most appropriate, and even how to read blueprints, John’s goal is to encourage more young people to get into the trade and to transform their lives.

Now John will compete against 26 other top tradespeople from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, for a chance to be shortlisted as a finalist.

If John is successful, he will become one of just 10 finalists to take part in the in-person final to be held at Screwfix LIVE, on 27th September 2024. Here, a panel of industry experts will put each tradesperson through their paces before selecting this year’s overall champion.

The winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 and take home a fantastic trade bundle made up of tools, tech, and training worth £20,000 / €20,000.

John said: “To receive the call that I’d made it to the semi-finals of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024 was unbelievable. I never thought I’d get this far to be honest. Reaching the national final in September would be such a great achievement, especially when you look at the calibre of the other tradespeople I’m up against.

“I hope my passion for the ventilation and heating engineering industry, determination and drive shines through. The pride and fulfilment I receive in helping young adults achieve their goals, whilst learning new skills, continuously motivates me. I am privileged to be able to share my knowledge and experience and ensure they are able to consistently thrive and grow their own skill sets, confidence and experience, enabling them to succeed in all aspects of the construction industry. Hopefully this shines through and is enough to secure me a place in the final.”

With the national award now in its the 15th year, John hopes to join the Screwfix Top Tradesperson Hall of Fame in 2024, taking a place alongside reigning champion Astrid Arnold, a Devon-based carpenter, who claimed the accolade in 2023.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, said: “The nation’s tradespeople are often unsung heroes, working tirelessly day in and day out with the upmost passion and dedication. Our long-running national award aims to shine a light on the very best of them, recognising the outstanding work tradespeople deliver and the impact they have within their communities.

“Once again we’ve been blown away by the strength of the applications we’ve received for Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024. Each of our semi-finalists has already proved themselves as an ambassador for their trade and I wish them all the very best of luck as they look to gain a place in September’s national final.”

To find out more about Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2024, please visit screwfix.com/stt