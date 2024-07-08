Newtownabbey Mayor announces chosen charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly will be fundraising for three charities throughout his term as Mayor.

Mayor, Councillor Neil Kelly said: “I am delighted to announce Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Mencap and USPCA as my three chosen charities. Each of these charities play an important role in our community and I fully admire and respect the work they do.

"The Cystic Fibrosis Trust is dear to me as my sister-in-law passed away with Cystic Fibrosis a number of years ago and I was able to see first-hand the impact this has not only on the individual but also to family and friends.

“As a registered nurse with over 40 years’ experience, I have chosen Mencap as I see the difference that organisations like this can make to people’s lives. Due to my love for animals and indeed my Irish Setter Murphy, I am passionate about animal welfare and the fight against animal cruelty and I therefore want to assist the USPCA in the important work that they do.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly with charity representatives

"I look forward to working with each of these charities throughout my term and I hope that together, we can raise some vital funds for each of these worthwhile causes.”

Cystic Fibrosis Trust is the only UK-wide charity dedicated to uniting for a life unlimited for everyone affected by cystic fibrosis – an incurable, life-limiting, genetic condition affecting more than 500 people in Northern Ireland.

For 60 years they have funded extensive research, improved care and campaigned for effective treatments for all. In recent years there has been vital breakthroughs and discoveries in CF understanding and treatment, which is making fundamental change to those living with cystic fibrosis.

Mencap wants every individual, child, young person or adult with a learning disability in Northern Ireland to have a great quality of life. Mencap campaigns to help people with a learning disability receive the support they want and need.

They empower and engage people, groups and organisations in order to help them create positive changes in their own lives and in their own communities.

The USPCA is the second oldest animal charity in the world. Their mission is to prevent cruelty to animals, relieve suffering in animals and advance animal welfare in Northern Ireland. Ultimately, the USPCA want to see a society where all animals are respected and free from unnecessary suffering.