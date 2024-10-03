Newtownabbey riders shine at Portrush Beach Races

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newtownabbey riders Charley Irwin and Jay McCrum came out top in the expert class at the end of season Portrush Beach races, run by the Knock MCC.

Seventeen-year-old Irwin from Ballyclare was having his first run out on a Russells motorcycles 450 Honda and with two wins a second and a third place finish claimed the overall on Saturday. On Sunday he was again on the podium finishing third overall behind Jordanstown rider Jay McCrum and Coleraine’s Lennox Dickinson, who collected his second runner up position of the two day meeting. Over the two days Irwin claimed the combined overall.

“It was a great weekend on a good track and fun to ride the 450 Honda. In the soft sand the starts were important as the track cut up and passing was really difficult however it made for some good racing and I’m sure the large crowd enjoyed the action. It was a great way to end the season” added Irwin.

It was the perfect end to a great season for McCrum who entered the meeting as the Ulster and Irish MX1 champion. The twenty-five-year-old GoMX Yamaha rider admitted to being a bit off form on day one but overall enjoyed the end of year race meeting.

“I was super excited heading into the weekend and have been looking forward to the event, especially as I missed last year," he said.

"When I arrived at the beach I was blown away by the track. The effort the club and organisers had put in was incredible and I couldn’t wait to get racing. The first day I felt a little rusty, struggling with pace and comfort on the bike. Thankfully I managed to change it around for the Sunday and scooped up a couple of wins and set the fastest lap of the weekend. It was one of my favourite races of the year, a true credit to all involved” said McCrum.