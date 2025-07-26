Newtownabbey Rotary Club host successful archery day for local special schools at Jordanstown

One of the young prize winners receiving their medal and certificate at the recent Rotary Kids for Fun archery day at Jordanstown.

On Wednesday, June 11, Newtownabbey Rotary Club, with support from Archery GB trained staff, were delighted to support and host an archery fun day at Ulster University’s Jordanstown Sports Centre for sixty pupils from four local special schools - Jordanstown School for the Deaf & Blind, Thornfield House Special School, Rosstulla Special School and Riverside School.

The pupils had great fun participating in a series of archery themed games with support from the staff from Archery GB, followed by a packed lunch provided by the Rotary Club.

Congratulations to all of the pupils who received a medal and certificate of participation. Huge thanks go to Gareth Adams, Principal of Jordanstown School for organising the event and putting on such a fabulous day, and to all the staff and volunteers who helped out on the day.