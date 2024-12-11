NI Agri Health Forum host an entertaining health & wellbeing event

By Victoria Ross
Contributor
Published 11th Dec 2024, 11:38 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 11:44 BST

The NI Agri Rural Health Forum held a successful entertaining and educational health and wellbeing event in Glarryford Co Antrim on November 28, entitled ‘What’s Your Gut Instinct, which focussed on animal and human bowel health.

More than 100 farmers were kept in laughter by local farmer and compere David Linton. A two-course meal was kindly coordinated by the Glarryford Farmers Hall committee and supported by Energia Long Mountain Community Fund and MSD Animal Health.

In one of the first events of its kind, key experts were gathered to provide up to date information and practical advice on the latest advances in testing for calf scour and bowel cancer.

The NI Agri-Rural Health Forum, which is facilitated by Rural Support, and is chaired by Dr Rebecca Orr, is working in partnership with Action Cancer this year. Rebecca said, ‘It's great to see so many farmers wishing to learn more about these tests and the benefits for themselves and the farm’.

Full hall of audience membersplaceholder image
Full hall of audience members

Mr Adam Conn, veterinary surgeon at Riada Veterinary Clinic, Ballymoney provided an informative presentation outlining the principles of calf rearing including colostrum requirements, the new improved rainbow tests for calf scour and prevention strategies available.

Adam explained: "This event provides a valuable opportunity to focus not just on the bowel health of our calves but ourselves. John Laughlin from MSD Animal Health offered information on how best to maximise calf immunity and manage outbreaks when they occur to help relieve stress and frustration for the farmer."

In the open Q&A session Hailey Tumlinson and David McCarter from Bowel Cancer UK spoke about the improved ease and accuracy of at home bowel screening using QFit tests and of the importance of taking the test when invited.

David commented: “Often as farmers, we focus on the health of our livestock but can forget about our own health and wellbeing.”

David Dunlop (Chestnutt Animal Feeds), Dr Rebecca Orr (Chair NIARHF), Adam Conn (Riada Vets), Richard Beattie (Chestnutt Animal Feeds & YFCU President), John Laughlin (MSD Animal Health), Gillian Reid (Glarryford Farmers Hall Ltd), David Linton (Compere).placeholder image
David Dunlop (Chestnutt Animal Feeds), Dr Rebecca Orr (Chair NIARHF), Adam Conn (Riada Vets), Richard Beattie (Chestnutt Animal Feeds & YFCU President), John Laughlin (MSD Animal Health), Gillian Reid (Glarryford Farmers Hall Ltd), David Linton (Compere).

Christina Faulkner from Farm Families Health check programme reassured farmers how important it is to find out what’s causing symptoms so check in with your GP. Richard Beattie and David Dunlop from Chestnut Animal Feeds provided advice on animal nutrition.

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in NI but is treatable and curable if caught early. We encourage all farmers to take part in the bowel cancer screening programme which is available in Northern Ireland to all 60–74-year-olds and report symptoms early.

Bowel cancer can affect anyone and is increasing in younger age groups. If you have any of these symptoms, get them checked out.

  • Bleeding from the bottom and/or blood in your poo
  • A change in your normal bowel habit lasting three weeks or more
  • Extreme tiredness for no obvious reason
  • Unexplained weight loss
  • A pain and/or a lump in your tummy
Hailey Tumlinson (Bowel Cancer UK), Gareth Kirk (CEO Action Cancer), John Laughlin (MSD Animal Health), David McCarter (Bowel Cancer Survivor), David Linton (Compere).placeholder image
Hailey Tumlinson (Bowel Cancer UK), Gareth Kirk (CEO Action Cancer), John Laughlin (MSD Animal Health), David McCarter (Bowel Cancer Survivor), David Linton (Compere).

Action Cancer CEO Gareth Kirk commented: “We are delighted to partner with the forum to launch new tailored resources alongside Bowel Cancer UK which features local farmers who champion the message of early detection, early prevention.”

The NI Agri Rural Health Forum is facilitated by the Northern Ireland Farm Support Charity, Rural Support.

If you would like to find out more information about their programmes and services, please contact their freephone confidential Support Line 0800 138 1678 or visit their website www.ruralsupport.org.uk

