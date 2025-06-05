NI Agri Rural Health Forum breathes new life into farmers' lung health

Farmers are renowned for the attention and diligence they provide to their livestock, crops and machinery. Taking care of themselves is often lower on their list of priorities. Due to exposure to various dusts, chemicals, and moulds farmers are at a greater risk of occupational lung disease.

To help address these concerns, the NI Agri Rural Health Forum launched their new health campaign ‘Don’t Take My Breath Away’ in partnership with founding members Health & Safety Executive NI.

Alongside expert charity partner for the year, Asthma + Lung UK, the forum hopes to build on successful previous partnership campaigns with British Heart Foundation NI and Action Cancer which focused on heart health, skin and bowel cancer.

“Lung health is a significant concern for farmers due to the nature of their work and symptoms can be subtle and difficult to pick up on. Through working with expert respiratory colleagues across the province, we are excited to raise awareness of the many small steps farmers can take to decrease the risk of developing a lung condition. A healthy farm family is the top priority in running a healthy farm business”, said NI Agri Rural Health Forum Chair and local GP, Dr Rebecca Orr.

local vet Paul Crawford testing out the Lung Anatomy T-shirt

Professor Gerry Gormley, an academic at Queen’s University Belfast, emphasised the importance of raising awareness about lung health among the farming community.

“It is vital that we connect with farmers and effectively communicate the importance of protecting their lung health” said Professor Gormley. “By harnessing simulation methods, we engaged directly with members of the farming community, helping them gain a deeper understanding of the impact of poor lung health and empowering them with realistic, actionable strategies to prevent impact on their lung health”

At the partnership launch at Balmoral Show, forum member Farm Safety Foundation shared a video on social media where one item on show, a ‘jar of dust’, was shaken to illustrate what may be easily inhaled on a daily basis from the floor of a tractor cab.

The video went viral with over 2.3million views and 6k likes thus demonstrating the impact this health campaign is having across the province. Wet soil from boots, which then dries, is high in mould spores so simply sweeping a cab out regularly is a one simple step to reduce the risk of developing lung disease. Spirometry, a measurement of lung function, also proved extremely popular on the day.

YFCU President Richard Beattie testing out the breathing apparatuses

The NI Agri Rural Health Forum in partnership with Health & Safety Executive NI and Asthma + Lung UK will be running a number of events and awareness initiatives throughout the year to highlight symptoms of lung disease, diagnosis and early prevention measures. Details to follow.

If you would like more information on the NI Agri Rural Health Forum, please contact forum facilitators Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or visit their website www.ruralsupport.org.uk