NI breastfeeding expert Ruth Maguire provides advice for World Breastfeeding Week

In honour of World Breastfeeding Week 2024, Northern Ireland’s renowned breastfeeding expert and founder of the online breastfeeding magazine Boobingit.com, Ruth Maguire, is sharing her invaluable advice and insights to support and empower breastfeeding parents around the globe. With years of experience and a deep commitment to breastfeeding advocacy and education, Ruth Maguire is a leading voice in the field.

World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated annually from 1-7 August, aims to raise awareness about the critical importance of breastfeeding for both infants and mothers. This year's theme, "Closing the Gap - Breastfeeding Support for All" emphasises the need to improve breastfeeding support to reduce inequalities that exist in our society.

Key Advice from Ruth Maguire: "Pain whilst feeding is not normal: Don’t expect or accept that pain is just ‘part of the course’ of breastfeeding. If you are experiencing pain whilst feeding this is a sign that something isn’t right. A slight adjustment with how your baby is positioned and latched on to the breast could make all the difference.

"Frequent feeding is normal: If you find you’ve only just finished feeding your newborn and they want to be fed again - don’t despair, this is actually perfectly normal. Cluster feeding can often strike at night and whilst it can be incredibly tiring, it’s nature’s way of increasing your milk supply - and it doesn’t last forever..

"Stay hydrated and nourished: Breastfeeding can make you incredibly thirsty and hungry - after all, you are feeding another human being! Make sure you have a bottle of water with you during feeds so you can keep hydrated. Healthy snacks are also a great way to sustain you during those long feeding sessions. Some breastfeeding mamas like to put together a little breastfeeding station for themselves. This could be a small portable box with everything you might need when sitting down for a feed, including snacks, nursing pads, and even a breast pump.

"Seek support early: If you have any niggles about anything, reach out early for help and support. Whilst speaking to your partner or friend can be helpful, you may prefer to speak with a breastfeeding professional such as a lactation consultant who can help you troubleshoot and enjoy a successful breastfeeding journey. A good tip is to have breastfeeding support groups and helplines on hand for when you may need them.

"Be patient with yourself: Breastfeeding may be natural but that doesn’t mean it comes naturally to us all! You and your baby are learning together and it’s a two-way relationship. Take it a day at a time and don’t put pressure on yourself. Rest at home as much as possible so you and your baby can focus on feeding together.

"Utilise available resources: There are many resources available for breastfeeding parents. Online resources like boobingit.com are full of helpful advice and top tips for breastfeeding - as well as the latest breastfeeding news and research to empower you on your breastfeeding journey. In-person breastfeeding support groups can be a great place to meet like-minded parents. If you’re really struggling and need help urgently, there are breastfeeding helplines and lactation consultants to call upon.

“Breastfeeding is a natural and rewarding experience, but it can come with its own set of challenges,” Ruth added.

“During World Breastfeeding Week, I want to remind parents that they are not alone and that support is available. Together, we can create a nurturing environment that promotes the health and well-being of both mothers and babies.”

As part of her commitment to breastfeeding advocacy, Ruth Maguire will be hosting a series of free live events and Q&A sessions throughout World Breastfeeding Week. These events will cover various topics, including breastfeeding while returning to work, how to become a breast milk donor and tips for breastfeeding multiples.