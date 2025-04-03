NI cancer charities unite to highlight waiting times crisis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leaders from 36 cancer charities in Northern Ireland have joined forces to highlight that cancer waiting lists have gone from a “warning” to “critical” and are now at “crisis” level.

Standing shoulder to shoulder and demanding change, the local and national cancer charities have come together under the umbrella of the NI Cancer Charities Coalition (NICCC) to call for urgent action to ensure better outcomes for people affected by cancer.

Just over three years since the publication of the under-resourced NI Cancer Strategy, the charities say the latest NI Cancer Waiting Times Statistics published on 3 April show an urgent need for all local politicians and governing bodies to commit to addressing cancer.

The Department of Health figures show that, once again, cancer waits remain stagnant and far below target.

Leaders of 36 cancer charities in Northern Ireland say the latest quarterly waiting times for cancer are completely unacceptable.

Of the 1445 cancer patients starting treatment following urgent GP referral for suspect cancer, 37.9% started their treatment within the 62 day target from referral (target:95%)

Of the 2940 cancer patients who started their first definitive treatment, 87.5% began treatment within 31 days following a decision to treat (target: 98)

Of the 3512 patients seen by a breast cancer specialist following an urgent referral for breast cancer, 31.7% were seen within 14 days of the referral (target: 100%). *

Northern Ireland cancer charities are extremely worried that these unacceptable delays are putting lives at risk. A 2020 study published in the British Medical Journal suggests that for many cancers a four-week delay to surgery increases the risk of dying by 6-8%.

Speaking about the results, Richard Spratt, NICCC Chair and Chief Executive at Cancer Focus NI, said:“This is completely unacceptable. The NI Cancer Strategy now marks another year with large parts of this critical action plan underdelivered due to limitations on funding.

“We see Northern Ireland’s cancer waiting time targets once again fall below target, despite the hard work of our health professionals. This is not a surprise and should have been prevented.

“Many of our 36 member charities - and others - warned of the implications of a lack of funding when figures were at a “warning” level. We continued to raise our voices on behalf of the people we advocate for when the level hit “critical”. And now, we have come together with a unified voice because we are looking at what can only be described as a cancer crisis.”

The NICCC also warns that the Ministerial Targets are only the tip of the iceberg and do not give a comprehensive view of the issues facing wider cancer care in Northern Ireland. An example of this is that someone who is diagnosed in an A&E setting is not included in the cancer waiting times, which causes further inequity in cancer.

Cancer charities across Northern Ireland stand ready to bring their experience to support the Department of Health and wider Executive to ensure the Cancer Strategy works, and that the people who urgently need care receive it.

Current waiting times are unacceptable, and cancer charities expect better for people in Northern Ireland. Delayed diagnosis results in delayed treatment, which can make all the difference between life and death.

The NICCC members are calling on elected representatives who have a duty of care to ensure that people are given the best opportunities and standards of care when cancer impacts them and their loved ones.

Charities stressed that anyone who has any concerns about or symptoms of cancer should see their GP as soon as possible.

Richard Spratt continued: “Despite these concerning waits, if you notice a potential symptom or if something doesn’t feel right – speak to your doctor and ask for an appointment. They want to hear from you, and spotting cancer earlier can make all the difference.”

Demanding action, NICCC members are calling on decision makers to immediately step up and lead the way to find the funding needed to ensure the health service is fully supported to urgently deliver the much-needed cancer strategy for the people of Northern Ireland. The cancer charities are fully behind the NI Executive to help deliver on whatever changes are necessary to see cancer waiting times improve across all Trusts.

Richard Spratt concluded: “Never before have cancer charities in Northern Ireland come together in such numbers for a single cause. In 2022, we said individually that we were committed to making the NI Cancer Strategy more than a theoretical plan and that hasn’t changed. Now, as a collective voice, we feel it is the necessary time to work with Stormont, and if necessary, hold them to account. It is vital that this and future governments make the transformations necessary to improve the outcomes for NI’s biggest killer."

*These statistics cover cancer services in the NI Trust hospitals from October 2024 through to the end of December 2024.

(Those Trusts now using the Encompass IT records system are ‘official statistics in development’ and not directly comparable with Trusts not yet using Encompass.)