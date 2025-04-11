NI Hospice says: “Thanks for the fun fundraiser, Belfast Brunch Co!”

By Phillip Graham
Contributor
Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 16:24 BST
Northern Ireland Hospice has paid a massive ‘Thank You’ to the organising team at Belfast Brunch Co for their recent fundraising event at the Tullyglass House Hotel, which raised a phenomenal £21,035.89 to support Hospice’s local palliative care services.

Hospice also paid tribute to everyone who generously supported, donated, and turned up to help make the night so memorable, as all those attending ‘partied with a purpose’.

The evening was such a success that NI Hospice has now been confirmed as Belfast Brunch Co’s Charity of the Year, with plans already being arranged for a similarly fantastic fun event in 2026!

