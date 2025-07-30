NI makers get involved in August Craft Month, Ireland’s biggest celebration of craft

Enjoy eclectic events in Northern Ireland across the month-long programme from Craft NI and Design & Crafts Council.

August Craft Month, a month-longcelebration of local craft across the island of Ireland, launches with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Northern Ireland.

This year August Craft Month returns with a packed programme of over 300 events from more than 800 makers across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland including workshops, exhibitions, open studios and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

With 26 craft disciplines represented there is something for everyone, of all ages, and all levels of expertise to experience, support, make, see and buy stand-out local craft.

August Craft Month celebrates craft traditions that are hundreds of years old, and the fresh, modern ways people across the island still use and share them today.

The packed programme of events allows everyone to immerse themselves in creative craft celebrations on their doorstep and hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation. Led by Craft NI and Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI), August Craft Month is also continuing its long-term collaboration with Cork Craft & Design.

Local makers such as Eleanor Wheeler, Steven Ryan and Joel M Smyth will all be involved in the celebrations and events, to name a few.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector. Below you will find just a few of the exciting events on offer in NI:

Belfast

Friday Night Pottery

Location: Unit 10E Owen O'Cork Mill, 288 Beersbridge Road, Belfast BT5 5DX

Price: £45 per person (includes welcome drink, snack, and all materials)

Date & Time: 29th August 6pm-9pm

Whether you’ve always wanted to try ceramics, have some experience and want to dive back in, or simply fancy a different kind of night out, this is for you! It’s all about having fun in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. No experience needed – just bring your imagination! You’ll create and paint your piece, and we’ll handle the firing and glazing. Your pottery will be ready to collect a few weeks later.

Event Strictly 16+. Advanced booking required at belfastceramicsstudio.com/service-page/friday-night-pottery-august?referral=service_list_widget

Belfast Potters Market

Location: 2 Royal Avenue, Belfast

Price: Free

Date & Time: Saturday 9th August 10am-5pm

The summer Belfast Potter’s Market will take place on Saturday 9th August from 10am – 5pm.

Up to 40 of Ireland’s top potters and sculptors will be gathered together to exhibit and of course sell their beautiful pottery!

On the day there will also be FREE pottery classes for visitors to enjoy and get their hands dirty!

Antrim

‘Singing Threads: Songs and Stories of Ulster’s Mill Life’

Location: R SPACE GALLERY, 32 Castle Street, Lisburn BT27 4XE

Price: Free

Date & Time: 11am Saturday 16th August – 5pm Friday 19th September

Eimear Magee – ‘Singing Threads: Songs and Stories of Ulster’s Mill Life’

‘Singing Threads: Songs and Stories of Ulster’s Mill Life’ features textile artist and musician Eimear Magee. This exhibition presents a new iteration of her graduate collection, an innovative body of work that combines contemporary textile art, traditional music and storytelling to honour the resilience of mill workers, transforming their lived experiences into rich, emotive art. Through this work, the artist creates a “living archive” that not only revisits and revives tradition, but invites reflection on community strength and cultural continuity. All Ages welcomed!

Exhibition opening – Sat 16 August, 2-4pm

Open – Tue-Sat 11am-5pm

Making It on Rathlin: Crafting an Island Experience

Location: Richard Branson Activity Centre, Rathlin Island, Ballycastle, Co Antrim, BT54 6RT

Price:

Per person sharing a double room at The Manor House: £190.00

Per person booking a single room at The Manor House: £206.00

Please note that participants must book their own ferry ticket

Date & Time: 7th August 11:30am-1:30pm

Join us for a unique Rathin overnight experience including a night at the Manor House and a wool workshop with Belfast School of Art Researchers Alison Gault and Anna Duffy. Also included is a photography workshop with Johnny Mithell and a chance to visit the West Lighthouse, the Boathouse Museum, the Breakwater Studio and Rathlin Cooperative with the opportunity for a boat tour of the cliffs on the island. The arts and crafts on Rathlin have long formed part of our traditional island culture, building upon the necessity of self-sufficiency it makes the connection with our native flora and fauna found across the rugged landscape.

Armagh

Kids Clay and Play Workshop

Location: Ciera Campbell Ceramics, 5-7 William Street, Portadown, Co. Armagh, BT62 3NX

Price: £15

Date & Time: Saturday 16th August 2-3:30pm

Come join us for an afternoon of creative fun with clay. With an array of stamps, cutters and rolling pins, your little ones can let their imaginations run wild. All pieces can be taken away on the same day and dried and painted at home.

Meadows Flowers Feltmaking Workshop

Location: 5-7 William Street, Portadown, Co. Armagh, BT62 3NX

Price: £30

Date & Time: Saturday 23rd August 10am -1pm

Working with an array of Merino wools and specialist fibres, Textile Artist, Andrea Hayes will guide you through creating a Meadow flower themed artwork using wet felting and needle felting techniques.

The Workshop is suitable for participants aged 16+

Tyrone

Humans, Being

Location: Strule Arts Centre, Townhall Square, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, BT781BL

Price: Free

Date & Time: 29th August at 6pm

An exhibition of figurative sculpture, focusing on the joys, the sorrows the challenges and the triumphs we meet during our life cycle. The exhibition will be open to all and will run for the month of August. For all ages.

Make Your Own Sculpture with Anna McGurn

Location: 1 Townhall Square, Townhall Square, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, BT78 1B

Price: £40

Date & Time: 23rd August 10am-1pm

In this workshop you will learn the basics of how to sculpt with clay with Fermanagh native Anna McGurn. You will be guided through the different stages of the making process to create your own sculptural piece. No experience necessary. All materials provided. 18+ event.

Derry-Londonderry

Meet the Maker Day

Location: Derry Designer Makers shop. 16 Shipquay Street, Derry~Londonderry

Price: Free

Date & Time: 17th August 10am-5pm

Valerie Taylor creates a range of hand-woven and hand-crafted bags and purses. She uses the finest Donegal yarns in her hand-woven ranges and pre-woven collections. Valerie’s beautifully crafted pieces are a sustainable product – with everyday practicality. All products are designed, sourced, and handmade by Valerie in the Northwest of Ireland.

We will have various members of the collective demonstrating their craft throughout the day also. These will include, Batik fabric painting, hand embroidery, Oil on Canvas painting, card making, paper quilling, and jewellery making.

Adam Frew Ceramics: Open Studio with guest maker, blacksmith Ian Moran

Location: 21 Cullycapple Park, Aghadowey, Derry~Londonderry, BT51 4AS

Price: Free

Date & Time: Saturday 2nd August from 11am – 3pm

Aghadowey based potter Adam Frew will be hosting his annual Summer Open Studio with a twist this year! Alongside Adam’s wide range of painterly porcelain pots for sale (firsts and plenty of seconds) will be master blacksmith Ian Moran’s finely crafted metal works. Suitable for Adults +16.

Down

Silversmithing Beginners class / Stacking rings

Location: Holywood

Price: £100 plus materials

Date & Time: 8th August – 29th August

Discover the timeless art of silversmithing in our exclusive small-group class, limited to just 4 students per class. Whether you’re a complete beginner or looking to refine your skills, this hands-on experience offers personalized guidance in a relaxed, creative studio environment.

You’ll learn essential techniques such as sawing, shaping, soldering, and polishing silver to create your own unique jewellery pieces. With expert instruction and plenty of individual attention, you’ll leave with both new skills and beautiful handcrafted items to cherish.

Join Angela in this 4-week course, in her Holywood studio, to learn a range of techniques and make some beautiful jewellery to take home in a relaxing and fun environment.

All tools for workshops are provided in the course fee. Materials are extra. The minimum age for a workshop participant is 18 years.

Liza’s Studio Open Day

Location: Portaferry

Price: Free

Date & Time: August 29th, 30th, 31st 1:00pm – 7:00pm

Elizabeth has been working as an artist and sculptor for several decades. Her figurative work is often inspired by ancient myths and explores what it means to be human.

The importance of form and line to Elizabeth Jorn is evident in her bronze sculptures and in her ceramic pieces; curvaceous pots, vases and vessels that reflect the hues and textures of County Down landscapes.

Ceramics, bronzes, paper pulp sculptures and other 2D works on display and for sale.

For the full island-wide programme and to get involved and show your support for your local craft sector visit augustcraftmonth.org.

Share your own craft adventures by tagging @augustcraftmonth25 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2025 #makeseebuy