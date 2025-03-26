NI Traineeships: Empowering young people and employers for a brighter future

The Northern Ireland Traineeship programme has achieved outstanding success since its launch three years ago, providing young people with valuable skills, practical experience, and qualifications that are leading to meaningful employment opportunities across the region.

Solely delivered within the Further Education (FE) sector, the programme has become an essential pathway for those seeking to gain a strong foothold in the workforce.

There are almost 1,000 trainees currently enrolled at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) across 23 course areas, taking the opportunity to gain industry-specific skills while also earning a valued qualification. Traineeships not only enhance students' employability, but also help them explore career options, acquire real-world skills, and transition seamlessly into further education or employment.

A Three-Year Success Story

In the three years since its launch, the NI Traineeship programme has seen a steady rise in participation and a tranche of success stories

With thousands of students across Northern Ireland now benefitting, traineeships have become one of the most highly regarded training opportunities in Northern Ireland, offering young people a stepping stone into some of the region's growing industries, including healthcare, engineering, IT, construction, and hospitality.

"The success of the NI Traineeship programme over the past three years highlights the power of vocational education and training in preparing young people for the demands of the modern workforce," said Tommy Martin, Principal & Chief Executive of South Eastern Regional College and Lead Sector Principal for Traineeships "As a sector we are incredibly proud of how the programme has grown and the impact it’s having on both the lives of the young people involved and the employers who are benefiting from their skills."

The NI Traineeship not only equips students with practical job-specific skills but also provides comprehensive support throughout their journey. Students can avail of the various support packages available within colleges, such as Educational Maintenance Allowance (EMA), the Further Education (FE) grant, hardship fund, bus pass, and free school meals, helping to alleviate financial barriers to education.

One of the key benefits of the NI Traineeship is the wide range of progression opportunities it offers. A traineeship delivers a Level 2 qualification, and on completion students have the flexibility to either progress onto a Level 3 apprenticeship, pursue further education at Level 3, or go directly into full-time employment. This seamless transition ensures that young people are well-equipped to meet the demands of the job market, while also providing them with the skills and experience needed to succeed.

For employers, the traineeship programme offers an invaluable opportunity to develop the next generation of skilled workers, while also allowing them the flexibility to teach job-specific skills aligned with their industry.

With the ability to train and mentor students directly, companies contribute to the development of a pipeline of skilled, job-ready candidates who are familiar with the expectations and requirements of the workplace.

By offering a clear route from education to employment, the programme is helping to bridge the skills gap in key sectors and providing young people with the tools they need to build successful careers.

For more information on the NI Traineeship programme, including how to apply or how employers can get involved, please visit https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/traineeships [ends]