NI Water Heritage Centre opens doors and minds with treatment works tour

NI Water recently teamed up with the Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds programme with Live Here Love Here for a tour around NI Water’s Heritage Wastewater Centre in Belfast.

At the Centre, visitors explored the original Victorian Sewage Treatment Works for Belfast then discovered the modern Wastewater Treatment process with a tour of the Belfast wastewater treatment works. The tour included uncovering the process behind how used water is cleaned and returned safely to the watercycle and what everyone can all do to protect water environments. Visitors heard about the importance of only flushing the three Ps - Pee, Poo and Paper and also bagging and binning any fat, oil and grease to prevent pipe blockages.

Healthy Oceans Healthy Minds is an annual celebration, which showcases Northern Ireland's captivating blue spaces and highlights the mental health benefits of engaging with coastal and inland waterways. If you missed out on this date don’t worry as there is another tour happening on Wednesday 21st August.

The NI Water Heritage Wastewater Centre in Belfast offers an educational experience where students between Key Stage Two and Three can learn about the history and current practices of the Belfast sewerage system.

If you’re interested in arranging a visit, you can fill out a request form on their website: https://forms1.thrive-platform.com/ni_water/education-application