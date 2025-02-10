NI Water makes final call for apprentices

NI Water has issued a final call for applications for 23 apprenticeships that are now available through its double award-winning Entry Level Academy. The closing date for applications is February 17 via www.niwater.com/entrylevelacademy

Twenty-three apprenticeship opportunities are available across a range of NI Water business areas including Water Utilities, Energy, Science, Business Analytics, Finance and Information Management.

Successful applicants will receive an attractive reward package from day one including a competitive salary, structured career progression and fully funded qualifications as well as hands-on experience with professional and experienced colleagues to help launch your career. NI Water also offers subsidised driving lessons as part of its Entry Level Academy which will truly put you in the driving seat of your career.

NI Water’s Entry Level Co-ordinator Stacey Watson explained: “NI Water is searching for school leavers, at GCSE and A-Level stages, graduates and people who are considering a career change. We are once again offering a broad range of apprenticeships, higher level apprenticeships and graduate programmes are available to suit different aspirations and interests. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime but you better be quick as our deadline for applications is Monday, February 17.”

Danni Mooney from Crumlin is a Scientific Apprentice with NI Water. Danni said: “I was attracted to apply to the Apprenticeship Programme at NI Water because I wanted to develop a practical skill set in a rewarding and dynamic environment. I realised I was eager to pursue a career that would allow me to grow professionally while contributing to a meaningful organization like NI Water, which plays a crucial role in supporting the community and the environment.

"The Apprenticeship Programme offered an excellent opportunity to build on my existing strengths while learning new technical skills.

“My journey into NI Water started when I discovered the Apprenticeship Programme and recognized it as a great fit for my ambitions. I was impressed by NI Water's commitment to developing talent and providing hands-on learning.

"My experience at NI Water has been very positive so far. The induction process was informative and welcoming, and it helped me understand the company's culture and values, as well as how different teams work together. The support I've received from my colleagues and mentors has been exceptional, with everyone being very approachable and willing to offer guidance as I get up to speed.

"I believe the six-week bootcamp is the best way to join the company as not only do you get to make friends for life, you get to see all aspects of the company, so you are not thrown into the deep end at the start.

“I couldn’t recommend NI Water to anyone enough and think everyone in the company would have to agree. Every single staff member is always so welcoming and ready to teach and there is never a “stupid” question. At NI Water you offered a structured learning pathway, hands on learning, career opportunities, job security, a competitive salary and benefits and as I previously mentioned a supportive learning environment.”