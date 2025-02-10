NI Water makes final call for apprentices

NI Water has issued a final call for applications for 23 apprenticeships that are now available through its double award-winning Entry Level Academy. The closing date for applications is February 17 via www.niwater.com/entrylevelacademy

Twenty-three apprenticeship opportunities are available across a range of NI Water business areas including Water Utilities, Energy, Science, Business Analytics, Finance and Information Management.

Successful applicants will receive an attractive reward package from day one including a competitive salary, structured career progression and fully funded qualifications as well as hands-on experience with professional and experienced colleagues to help launch your career. NI Water also offers subsidised driving lessons as part of its Entry Level Academy which will truly put you in the driving seat of your career.

NI Water’s Entry Level Co-ordinator Stacey Watson explained: “NI Water is searching for school leavers, at GCSE and A-Level stages, graduates and people who are considering a career change. We are once again offering a broad range of apprenticeships, higher level apprenticeships and graduate programmes are available to suit different aspirations and interests. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime but you better be quick as our deadline for applications is Monday 17th February 2025.”

Owen Irvine is a Water Utilities Apprentice with NI Water and is based in Portadown. Owen said: “My experience within Northern Ireland Water has been amazing, I definitely made the correct choice for me. The introduction/ bootcamp was very informative and covered all the parts I needed before going out to frontline, the coursework aspect reflects on what information is needed to carry out daily tasks, which benefits my day to day working. When carrying out coursework I always had support from my manager and merit skills, also the other apprentices were very helpful if I ever needed information.

“I would recommend Northern Ireland Water to anyone looking for an apprenticeship, firstly the earning while you learn is a great factor as you get a qualification and a full time job without the student loans, secondly it is a great way to meet new people and gain friendships, if anyone was considering joining the company I would say 100% do it. I really do feel this has been the best choice for me and I’m very happy working within the business.”