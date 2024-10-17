NI Water urges households to reconsider washing machine habits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NI Water is shining the spotlight on the results recently revealed in the Continuous Household Survey (CHS) to remind customers only washing full loads of washing in a washing machine is good for the environment and also good for your pocket.

The CHS presented findings in relation to household water usage. The results show that 99% of households have a washing machine and, more than one in four (22%) use their washing machine every day.

NI Water Education Officer Anna Killen said: “It’s amazing to think that on an average day, each person uses around 170 litres of water, yet only 4% is actually used for drinking. It’s important to create habits that will help us to reduce the water we are using in other ways, including washing our clothes.

“Clothes washing equates to a whopping 13% of our daily water usage. Washing machines use approximately 60 litres per cycle but there are some small and simple changes we can all make to ensure we are making full use of washing machines and being more water efficient.

Washing full loads of washing in a washing machine helps save water and save money.

“As we look ahead to the winter months when we will be using more energy in our homes, changing how often and the ways you use your washing machine will help you save both energy and money. According to the Energy Savings Trust you can save around £36 in NI a year on your energy bill by making small changes in how you use your washing machine, including washing at 30 degrees and reducing your washing machine use by one run per week for a year.”

Anna’s top tips to save water and money when using washing machines: Only wash full loads: half load programmes on washing machines use more than half the water and energy of a full load, so always wait until the machine is full before switching it on.

Remember not every day has to be laundry day: only wash your clothes when you need to

Reduce your washing machine run once a week and use 30-degree cycles instead of higher temperatures: with the cost of living and trying to save on household bills, the Energy Savings Trust says these small changes can save you £36 in NI a year on your energy bill

Reuse cooled tumble drier water to water plants: the soap residue in the water will help keep bugs away

Get Water Fit – NI Water offers an online ‘Get Water Fit’ water audit to help households find out more about how and where they use water and it also suggests some easy ways to help make savings. Go to https://www.getwaterfit.co.uk to find out more.