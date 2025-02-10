NI Water volunteers help at Charles Sheils Charity ‘Almshouse’ in Carrickfergus
The volunteering day is part of NI Water’s ‘Cares Challenge’ project which has been operating successfully for over ten years and is one of the largest corporate volunteering schemes in the province.
To date over 1,700 staff have volunteered in over 120 challenges, equating to more than 12,000 hours of volunteering to help support communities across Northern Ireland. In the latest project, volunteers from across the organisation made a valuable contribution to the Charles Sheils’ Charity, which has provided sheltered accommodation to those in need for 150 years.
NI Water volunteer Indre Sinkunaite commented: “Charles Sheils Charity has such an amazing story, and estate is wonderful place with a strong sense of community. It was a pleasure to be even a small part of it for a day, helping to keep it clean and tidy alongside so many like-minded colleagues.”
As part of the programme, activities are planned for various groups throughout Northern Ireland each year and are set up in partnership with Business in the Community’s NI Cares Programme. The programme identifies organisations and charities within the local community who need a helping hand with physical tasks such as gardening and painting.
Rose Kelly, Director of People and Learning, explained: “Our handy helpers have undertaken everything from gardening, painting and maintenance to environmental and fundraising days. It is often the extra support that these groups require to enhance their facilities, improve the lives of their members and operate their centres successfully.
“Volunteering has also proved to be a key part of our health and wellbeing toolkit. Our teams gain so much from the experience, not only by helping the community, but also having the chance to spend time with colleagues from around the business that they might not otherwise have a chance to meet.”