NI YouTuber, Adam B, lands Hollywood cameo in upcoming blockbuster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adam B, the renowned YouTuber and TV presenter based in Londonderry, has recently made a significant leap from the digital screen to the silver screen. Adam B, whose real name is Adam Beales, travelled to Auckland, New Zealand, to star in an upcoming Hollywood movie set to be released next year.

The opportunity took Adam by surprise. "When the offer came through, I was in shock," Adam shared. "I'm a massive movie buff, and just getting the chance to visit the set was amazing, let alone actually being in the movie!"

Adding to the excitement, Adam's younger brother, Callum, joined him on this incredible journey. "The best part was getting to take my little brother, Callum, to New Zealand, and he got to be in the movie too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum, equally thrilled, expressed his amazement at the filmmaking process. "It was incredible! I can't believe how much time they spend on getting just one scene perfect," Callum remarked, still in awe of the Hollywood experience.

Adam B on set in New Zealand

For those familiar with the brothers' work, it's no surprise that they took to the set like naturals. Adam B and Callum B are well-known for their entertaining content on YouTube, where they have amassed a following of over 4 million subscribers.

However, Adam remains tight-lipped about the specifics of the film. "I've been on strict orders not to tell anyone what movie it is until closer to the release date, next year. But all I can say is that Callum and I are massive fans!" he teased.

The brothers spent five days in New Zealand, with four of those days dedicated to shooting. Reflecting on the experience, Adam said, "The number of people involved and the quality of the set design were unlike anything I've ever seen in my life. My brain was struggling to compute everything my eyes were seeing, likely due to the 11-hour time difference and the jet lag that came with it. Although, it was funny saying good morning to our mum and dad back home when we were going to bed!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo's adventure was nothing short of luxurious, with business class flights taking them across the world for their movie debut. During the journey, Adam took a moment to express his pride in his younger brother. In a candid Instagram post, Adam shared, "I just wanted to say how proud I am of you, Callum. You've grown in ways I could never have imagined, and I'm so excited to see what the future holds for you. Keep being amazing—I'll always be cheering you on."

As if a Hollywood cameo wasn't enough, Adam has a packed schedule ahead. He’s gearing up for the release of the third series of their BBC show 'Bro's In Control,' where he stars alongside his younger brother Callum and their friend Joe Tasker. Additionally, Adam will be debuting his first production with RTE titled "What's Next."

What's "What's Next?" you ask? Adam reveals "It’s a very insightful show where we dive into the future of tech, fashion, travel, and so much more...and we have a laugh! Everyone needs a laugh."

Despite his growing list of accomplishments, Adam remains focused on his roots—YouTube. "At the moment, I'm focusing on YouTube mainly because it’s the reason I get to do all these other amazing opportunities," Adam explained. In fact, he's taking his expertise to the next level by launching an exclusive group coaching program to help others grow and scale on YouTube. "My first class starts next month, and we've already had spaces filling up. If people are interested, they can head to my website, adambeales.com," he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The program, which is limited to just 50 spots, is tailored for adults looking to elevate their personal brand, boost their business, or simply enhance their YouTube presence. "It's advanced. It's for adults—so there's no confusion, haha," Adam clarified.

At just 24 years old, Adam B has his hands full as he heads into the autumn - and there's no doubt that fans and followers will be keeping a close eye on his social media channels, eagerly awaiting the reveal of the movie he and Callum will star in next year.

For more information, visit www.adambeales.com