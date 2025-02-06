BANBRIDGE campaigner Nicole McKelvie was in Westminster last week to champion awareness about heart failure.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicole was given her heart failure diagnosis at just 45 years old, and it was the culmination of a lengthy and distressing battle to discover what was causing her health problems.

She is now using her personal experience to push for change, ensuring that patient voices are heard at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla Lockhart MP welcomed Nicole to Westminster as the Banbridge resident continues her advocacy work with Heart Failure Warriors NI and the British Society for Heart Failure (BSH) Patient Advisory Panel.

​Carla Lockhart MP with Nicole McKelvie, from Banbridge.

The MP said: "Heart failure is a serious condition that affects thousands of people across the UK, yet too often it is overlooked.

“The 25in25 initiative aims to reduce heart failure mortality by 25% by 2025, and I am proud to support this vital campaign.

“We need better awareness, faster diagnosis, and improved treatment to ensure that those affected get the care they need."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Nicole’s passion, determination, and first-hand knowledge make her an incredible advocate.

“She knows exactly what needs to be done to improve outcomes for those living with heart failure. I look forward to continuing to work with her to keep this issue high on the political agenda and to drive real change.”