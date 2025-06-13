NI’s biggest holiday fair announces January return to Belfast City Centre

The organisers of Holiday World Show Belfast have announced that Northern Ireland’s biggest annual celebration of travel and tourism will be returning to ICC Belfast at The Waterfront Hall in the heart of Belfast’s city centre in January 2026.

Speaking to hundreds of industry representatives at the Big Travel Trade Event at Crowne Plaza Belfast, Maria Hourican, Chief Executive of Business Exhibitions Ltd, also confirmed leading online holiday booking platform Book it by NI Travel News as the headline sponsor for the 2026 event – a partnership she believes will ensure that next year’s show will be ‘bigger and better than ever’.

Last year, for the first time in its 33 year history, Holiday World Show Belfast was hosted in the city centre and saw more than 10,000 eager holidaymakers visit ICC Belfast at TheWaterfront Hall to check out the latest holiday trends, talk to operators and hopefully grab a bargain break.

The dates for next year’s highly anticipated show have also been confirmed, with the three-day event scheduled to run from Friday January 9 until Sunday January 11, 2026.

Celebrating the news are Maria Hourican (centre) and Angela O’Rourke from event organisers Business Exhibitions Ltd, with Jonathan Adair of sponsor Bookit by NI Travel News.

Maria Hourican of Business Exhibitions Ltd, the company which organises the Holiday World Shows in Belfast and Dublin, said: “We are delighted to announce that our 33rd annual Holiday World Belfast Show will return to the heart of Belfast’s city centre in 2026, following the huge success in January this year. Having our event at the ICC Belfast at The Waterfront Hall makes it so much more accessible to thousands of people in the city wanting to explore their holiday options for 2026 and grab themselves a good bargain in the process.

“We are also thrilled to renew our headline sponsorship deal with Bookit by NI Travel News,” added Maria. “This show is a cornerstone of the travel calendar in Northern Ireland and, as a valuable partner, the eagerness, experience and enthusiasm of Jonathan Adair and his team will ensure that next year’s show will be bigger and better - from both a trade and consumer perspective.”

Jonathan Adair, Managing Director of NI Travel News, said: “All of us at Bookit by NI Travel Newsare proud and excited to renew our support for Holiday World Show Belfast as title sponsor for 2026. This event aligns perfectly with our mission to connect people with the holidays they love, and once again we look forward to showcasing the very best travel agent holiday offers to the visiting public.

“It’s been an amazing year for our online booking platform and our continued sponsorship not only reflects our commitment to the event but also to helping travellers find and book unforgettable experiences via Bookit by NI Travel News.”

For more information and all the latest event updates, visit https://holidayworldshowni.com/.