NI’s top students to represent Team UK in EuroSkills

Held every two years, EuroSkillls is Europe’s largest skills competition, bringing together hundreds of young people under the ages of 25 from across 33 countries come together to compete for the coveted title of ‘Best in Europe’ in their respective fields. These students, who were recently named to Team UK, will now face the challenge of proving their talents on an international stage.

Students from Southern Regional College form the largest group of participants from any UK college. SRC students representing the UK in this major competition ar

Skill Competitor Hometown Employer Electrical Installation Jonathan Gough Waringstown MD Electrics Industry 4.0 Patrick Sheerin Portadown AJ Power Industry 4.0 Caolan McCartan Newry Pronto Engineering Group Mechatronics John Doherty Armagh Norbrook Laboratories Mechatronics Jason McVerry Belleeks Redrock Machinery

The five students earned their place on Team UK following their success in national WorldSkills UK competitions. Having already navigated months of rigorous competition and selection processes, they are now in the final stages of an intensive training programme by industry experts to ensure they are fully prepared for the challenges ahead at EuroSkills Herning 2025.

EuroSkills Herning 2025 will serve as an important benchmark for the UK’s readiness to compete globally at the upcoming WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China in September 2026. Following EuroSkills, each student will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on the UK team representing the country at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026.

Lee Campbell, Principal & CEO of Southern Regional College commented:

“What an achievement for five of our talented students to be selected to represent Team UK at EuroSkills 2025 in Denmark. This remarkable achievement speaks volumes of their dedication, skill, and the high standard of education we provide at Southern Regional College.”

“These students embody the spirit of excellence that we strive for, and their hard work and passion will undoubtedly shine on this international stage. We wish them every success as they compete, and we are confident they will continue to make us all proud."

Ben Blackledge, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK added: “We are so excited to be supporting and nurturing this fantastic group of young professionals as they head for Denmark to compete.”

“They will be tested to the highest standards, showcasing the skills that global employers are looking for, and will return to the UK with the knowledge and experience that will turbo charge their careers.”

“EuroSkills is ultimately a test of how internationally competitive UK skills are.It gives us the impetus to raise standards at home and help more young people get high quality jobs.”

Freya Thomas Monk, Managing Director of Pearson Qualifications, said: “We are incredibly proud to support this inspiring group of young people as they prepare for the EuroSkills challenge this year. Celebrating the best of technical and vocational education and raising the prestige of the sector is very important to us. I wish Team UK the best of luck as they prepare to compete in Denmark in September."

Pearson is the official partner of Team UK for EuroSkills Herning 2025 and WorldSkills Shanghai 2026, following a successful partnership at WorldSkills Lyon in 2024.

