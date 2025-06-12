Nominate your rising stars for the Junior Sports Awards

By Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 15:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Individuals, schools and sports clubs have until 5pm on Friday, July 4 to nominate young people aged 18 and under who have brought pride and prestige to the borough through their outstanding sporting achievements.

Organised by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Sports Forum, in partnership with Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, these annual awards recognise elite sportspeople who have excelled in their chosen sport and at the same time, acknowledge the outstanding contribution of coaches and volunteers who have helped build on the borough’s reputation for sporting excellence.

Nominations are being sought in the following award categories: Sports Person/Team with a Disability; Junior Male; Junior Female; Junior School Team; Junior Club/Team; Youth Male; Youth Female; Youth School Team; Youth Club Team; School Coach; Club Coach and Young Volunteer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To be eligible, nominees must have achieved a high level of sporting success while competing at county/regional level or above between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025.

Pictured at the launch of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Junior Sports Awards 2025 (L-R) Peter Smith (Manfreight Ltd); Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray; Cathal O’Neill (Chairman, ABC Sports Forum) and Paddy Connolly (Manfreight Ltd).placeholder image
Pictured at the launch of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (ABC) Junior Sports Awards 2025 (L-R) Peter Smith (Manfreight Ltd); Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray; Cathal O’Neill (Chairman, ABC Sports Forum) and Paddy Connolly (Manfreight Ltd).

Speaking at the launch of the Junior Sports Awards, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough, Alderman Stephen Moutray, said: “From the dedicated coaches and volunteers to the talented young athletes who train and compete at the highest level, these awards are a celebration of the individuals and teams who bring so much sporting pride and success to our borough.

“I am confident we will be inundated with nominations, and I am really looking forward to meeting our inspirational young people, coaches and volunteers at the awards ceremony later this year.

“I would like to sincerely thank Manfreight Limited for their ongoing sponsorship of the awards.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Manfreight Limited Managing Director, Chris Slowey added: "At Manfreight, we recognise that sport changes lives regardless of background, social standing or even your chosen sport. Whether through individual aptitude or effective teamwork, sport provides an avenue for opportunity.

“At Manfreight, we proudly embrace this opportunity and appreciate the wide range of skills that sports participation can offer individuals throughout their lives."

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday, October 3 in Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre.

Nominations must be completed online and can be found along with the guidance notes at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/juniorsportsawards

For further information, contact Sarah Aiken, Sports Development Assistant Manager on 07733 596 612 or email [email protected]

Related topics:CraigavonArmaghNominationsBanbridge
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice