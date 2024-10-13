Nominations Open for Mayor’s Community Awards 2025 to Honour Local Volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced the launch of the Mayor’s Community Awards 2025 which recognises and celebrates the outstanding contribution individuals and groups make in our communities.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you got a community champion? Is there a local group or organisation that stands out and deserves recognition? If so, residents are encouraged to nominate people and groups who have made a significant impact through their selfless service to the Mayor’s Community Awards.

There are six award categories including the Brian McDowell Volunteer of the Year Award, Fiona Irvine Community Champion Award, Young Volunteer of the Year Award, Health & Wellbeing Awards, Environmental Champion Award and Community Group of the Year Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC), Councillor Kurtis Dickson, said: “There is so much fantastic voluntary and community work taking place in Lisburn & Castlereagh. This is why awards like these are so important. They allow us to recognise the part individuals and groups play in our community.

Submit your story

“I am constantly amazed by the dedication and selflessness of individuals who so work hard to serve and improve their communities. I urge residents to nominate the most deserving stars in their local area so we can recognise the amazing community spirit of Lisburn and Castlereagh.

“Tell us about the incredible individuals or groups who have made a positive impact in your local area by organising local projects, engaging in fundraising or providing support to individuals. Be sure to nominate them so we know what a huge difference they make. I am really looking forward to hosting The Mayor’s Community Awards to show my gratitude and thank our community heroes.”

Councillor Jonathan Craig, Communities and Wellbeing Chairman, added: “This initiative is a partnership across statutory and voluntary organisations. We have great partners in the Education Authority, the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust and Volunteer Now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is vital to show appreciation for what people do especially behind the scenes. Your help is needed so we can do just that! Submit your nominations online and let our judges know of the wonderful and varied projects happening in our local communities.”

Nominations will close on Monday 11 November at 4pm. The winners will be announced at a Gala Awards Ceremony on Thursday 20th March 2025.

Visit Nominations Open for Mayor’s Community Awards 2025 to Honour Local Volunteers - lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk to submit a nomination form. Check out the council’s social media platforms for up-to-date information. Please note self-nominations will not be accepted.