Northern Ireland Hospice welcomes shoppers to brand new Ballymena store

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman William McCaughey cut the ribbon to officially open the store, and welcome the first customers through the door.

Alan Kennedy, NI Hospice’s Head of Retail, said: “For some time we’ve been eager to return to retailing in Ballymena, and finding the perfect location was key. Being right in the heart of the town makes it easy for local supporters to visit, whether to shop, donate, or simply stop by. Every visit helps us raise vital funds for local families who rely on our specialist palliative care services.

“Hospice relies on community support for the majority of its funding, and thanks to the amazing dedication and tireless hard work of our Ballymena Hospice Support Group, a strong level of support from local people in the area has continued over the years, which has enabled Hospice to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable people here. We are confident that the local community will really see the benefits of also getting behind our new shop too.

“In the past year alone, Hospice provided care to 428 adults from the Ballymena area – both at home and in the In-Patient Unit at Somerton House – as well as supported 31 local children and their families, who spent a total of 204 nights at Horizon House, the Children’s Hospice.”

Shop Manager Emma Caughey said: “Our Ballymena shop has been thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming and modern shopping experience. The bright, fresh space is filled with pre-loved fashion, unique homewares, and hidden gems. It’s all about sustainable shopping that benefits both the environment and the essential Hospice services we provide.

“Community involvement is vitally important to keep our shop and cares services thriving. We depend on donations of quality, unwanted items, so if you’re having a spring clean, please think of us – your contributions directly help local people living with life-limiting conditions.

“The shop’s success is driven by our incredible team of local volunteers, they are the heart of everything we do. We’re currently looking for more helping hands to join us. If you have a few hours to spare each week, we’d love to hear from you.”

You can visit the NI Hospice shop at 51-63 Wellington Street, Ballymena BT43 6AD. For more information about making a donation of pre-loved quality goods or becoming a Ballymena shop volunteer, call 028 9078 4704 or visit nihospice.org/shopvolunteers.

1 . Contributed Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman William McCaughey with Ballymena Hospice Shop Manager Emma Caughey (centre) and members of the Ballymena Hospice Support Group: Toni Bailes, Muriel Barr, Rosemary Kennedy, Elaine McBride (Support Group Chair), Lisa Sweeney, and Marie Reynolds. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Ballymena shop’s Retail Team. Back row, l-r: Fiona Borkowski, Area Manager; Alan Kennedy, NI Hospice’s Head of Retail; Michael Steenson, Retail Support Manager; Courtney Hagans, Retail Support Manager. Front: Supervisors Heather Caldwell and Tamzin Murray; Ballymena Hospice Shop Manager Emma Caughey; and Tanya Dempsey, Area Manager. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Marie Reynolds from the Ballymena Hospice Support Group in conversation with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman William McCaughey. Photo: Submitted