Northern Ireland Hospice welcomes shoppers to its first-ever store in Carrickfergus
Officially opening the store by cutting the ribbon and welcoming the first customers through the door were Miss Northern Ireland Hannah Johns, and NI Children’s Hospice Youth Ambassador Madison Wright.
Alan Kennedy, NI Hospice’s Head of Retail, said: “We’re so excited to open our very first Hospice shop in Carrickfergus! Overlooking the stunning Belfast Lough and home to the historic Carrickfergus Castle, this town is known for its strong sense of community and local pride – making it the perfect place for our newest store.
“We’ve been welcomed to Carrickfergus with open arms, and we can’t wait to return the favour by welcoming people through our doors to peruse and purchase our bargains. If you haven’t visited us yet, we hope to see you soon!”
Shop Manager Fiona Gillespie said: “Our Carrickfergus shop has been designed with a fresh, modern look, creating a bright and welcoming space for everyone to enjoy. Not only can you bag a bargain with every purchase, but you are also helping us to raise the much-needed funds for local families who depend on our specialist palliative care.
“Inside, you’ll find a fantastic selection of pre-loved fashion, unique homewares, and hidden gems – all encouraging sustainable shopping that’s both kinder to the planet and supporting our vital Hospice care services for vulnerable people in our local community.
“In order for our Hospice stores to operate successfully, we rely on generous donations of quality, unwanted goods. So if you’re having a Spring clean, please donate to NI Hospice and help us care for local people living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.
“What truly makes our shop special is the incredible team of local volunteers who bring it to life. They’re the heart and soul of everything we do – giving their time, skills, and warmth, their dedication makes a real difference within the community. We are now on the lookout for more volunteers to join our incredible Carrickfergus Hospice Shop team, so we would love to hear from interested local people who can spare a few hours.”
You can visit the NI Hospice shop in Carrickfergus at 12-14 High Street, BT38 7AF. For more information about making a donation of pre-loved quality goods or becoming a Carrickfergus shop volunteer, call 028 9037 2778 or visit nihospice.org/shopvolunteers.