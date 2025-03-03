Northern Ireland Hospice welcomes shoppers to its first-ever store in Carrickfergus

Northern Ireland Hospice has opened its first-ever charity shop in Carrickfergus, in the heart of the town at 12-14 High Street.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officially opening the store by cutting the ribbon and welcoming the first customers through the door were Miss Northern Ireland Hannah Johns, and NI Children’s Hospice Youth Ambassador Madison Wright.

Alan Kennedy, NI Hospice’s Head of Retail, said: “We’re so excited to open our very first Hospice shop in Carrickfergus! Overlooking the stunning Belfast Lough and home to the historic Carrickfergus Castle, this town is known for its strong sense of community and local pride – making it the perfect place for our newest store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been welcomed to Carrickfergus with open arms, and we can’t wait to return the favour by welcoming people through our doors to peruse and purchase our bargains. If you haven’t visited us yet, we hope to see you soon!”

Fiona Gillespie, Manager of the new Carrickfergus Hospice shop; NI Children’s Hospice Youth Ambassador Madison Wright; and Miss Northern Ireland Hannah Johns.

Shop Manager Fiona Gillespie said: “Our Carrickfergus shop has been designed with a fresh, modern look, creating a bright and welcoming space for everyone to enjoy. Not only can you bag a bargain with every purchase, but you are also helping us to raise the much-needed funds for local families who depend on our specialist palliative care.

“Inside, you’ll find a fantastic selection of pre-loved fashion, unique homewares, and hidden gems – all encouraging sustainable shopping that’s both kinder to the planet and supporting our vital Hospice care services for vulnerable people in our local community.

“In order for our Hospice stores to operate successfully, we rely on generous donations of quality, unwanted goods. So if you’re having a Spring clean, please donate to NI Hospice and help us care for local people living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What truly makes our shop special is the incredible team of local volunteers who bring it to life. They’re the heart and soul of everything we do – giving their time, skills, and warmth, their dedication makes a real difference within the community. We are now on the lookout for more volunteers to join our incredible Carrickfergus Hospice Shop team, so we would love to hear from interested local people who can spare a few hours.”

Miss NI Hannah Johns makes her purchase at the new NI Hospice shop in Carrickfergus. Also pictured are Carrickfergus Shop Volunteer Louise Lynn, and Christopher Griffin, Shop Supervisor.

You can visit the NI Hospice shop in Carrickfergus at 12-14 High Street, BT38 7AF. For more information about making a donation of pre-loved quality goods or becoming a Carrickfergus shop volunteer, call 028 9037 2778 or visit nihospice.org/shopvolunteers.