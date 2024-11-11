Northern Ireland site managers win top award for quality house building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland’s best site managers have been recognised for their dedication to raising standards in house building after winning top awards in the most highly regarded competition in the house-building industry.

Organised by the National House Building Council (NHBC), the UK’s largest provider of new home warranties and insurance, the prestigious Pride in the Job Awards 2024 crowned three regional winners at the Slieve Donard Hotel in Newcastle on Friday 8 November 2024:

Small builder category – Sam Sayers of S & DS Construction Limited for his work at Mount Bernard Rise in Castlederg, Co. Tyrone

Medium builder category – Cathal Brannigan of Alskea Ltd for his work at Oakfield Park in Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim

NHBC Regional Director Padraig Venney, Cathal Brannigan, Don Gow, Sam Sayers and NHBC CFO Paul Hosking

Multi-storey builder category – Don Gow of M J McBride Construction Ltd for his work at College Square North in Belfast, Co. Antrim

As well as their category wins, Mr Sayers, Mr Brannigan and Mr Gow were each awarded a Pride in the Job Seal of Excellence.

A further six site managers from across the region were also awarded this accolade after they gained a Quality Award in the first round of the competition in June. They were:

Kevin Cosgrove of Braidwater Group in Londonderry, Co. Londonderry

Paul Greville of Alskea Ltd in Hillsborough, Co. Down

Philip McCullough of Strand Homes Ltd in Donaghadee, Co. Down

Ricky Morrow of Vaughan Developments Ltd in Newtownabbey, Co. Antrim

Brian O'Kane of Braidwater Group in Ballyclare, Co. Antrim

Michael Poole of J W & J Porter Limited in Hillsborough, Co. Down

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the house-building industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers. Judging is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC congratulated the winners: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.”

A series of regional events are taking place throughout the UK to announce the Regional and Seal of Excellence Award winners and celebrate the achievements of the Quality Award recipients.

Mr Sayers, Mr Brannigan and Mr Gow will now go forward to compete for the ultimate prize in house building, the Pride in the Job Supreme Awards, which will be unveiled at a gala ceremony in London in January 2025.