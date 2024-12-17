Northern Ireland’s FE students encouraged to apply for prestigious Study USA Programme

Further Education (FE) students across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to take advantage of a life-changing opportunity by applying for Study USA, a prestigious US scholarship programme.

Managed by the British Council on behalf of the Department for the Economy, Study USA enables students to spend an academic year at one of more than 140 universities and colleges in over 20 States.

It is currently open to Further Education students who are either in their first year of an HND or Foundation Degree, or those in their second year of undergraduate study. Students can choose what they study - including a combination of subjects related to their home degree, as well as modules in Entrepreneurship, Leadership, Communications, Marketing and Modern Languages.

The programme receives significant support from partner institutions in the United States, with annual funding of more than €2.3 million. The generous scholarship package includes accommodation on campus, a full meal plan, tuition fees, book allowance, flights and a £1k bursary.

Through the programme, students are encouraged to expand their academic and cultural horizons, while developing critical skills that will enhance their future careers when they return home to Northern Ireland.

Speaking following a visit to Southern Regional College’s Armagh campus, Economy Minister Conor Murphy, encouraged students to seize this once in a lifetime opportunity.

He said: “Study USA represents a fantastic opportunity to secure a bursary to study in a college environment in America. I urge further education students right across the north to check out the programme, think about what it could do for your personal development, and consider applying. The deadline for applications from the FE sector is approaching fast so don’t delay!”

This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Study USA, which was launched in 1994, initially to support Northern Ireland’s peace process. Over its 30-year history, it has provided opportunities for over 2,500 students, who have assisted in fostering deep and long-lasting connections between the US and Northern Ireland. Alumni of the programme describe it as a ‘game-changer’ in terms of their career development.

SRC Creative Music and Audio Production students Danny Nugent and Sophie Bullock are pictured with Conor Murphy, Economy Minister at Southern Regional College. They are encouraging FE students from across Northern Ireland to apply for a scholarship through the Study USA programme, which is managed by the British Council. Application close on Sunday, 5 January

Emphasising the significance of the programme, Mary Mallon, Head of Education at British Council Northern Ireland, said: “Study USA is an incredible opportunity which over the past three decades has transformed the lives of thousands of students in Northern Ireland.

"I would encourage all eligible Further Education students to apply for this life-changing scholarship which provides the opportunity to grow personally, academically, and professionally. Successful participants will immerse themselves in authentic American life, attending small, welcoming private colleges across more than 20 states, from Washington to Florida, and Pennsylvania to Texas.

“Students will experience vibrant campus life, receive plenty of academic support, and have opportunities to volunteer and contribute to local communities. Study USA graduates represent a unique talent pool, with a combination of enhanced skills, US connections, local knowledge and international experience and it would be great to see more FE students join the programme.”

Further Education students have until Sunday, January 5, 2025 to apply to Study USA. To find out more about the programme, and eligibility criteria visit: https://nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/study-usa

SRC Creative Music and Audio Production students Danny Nugent and Sophie Bullock are pictured with (from left) Lee Campbell, Chief Executive, Southern Regional College; Conor Murphy, Economy Minister and Mary Mallon, Head of Education, British Council Northern Ireland.

The British Council is the UK’s leading cultural relations organisation, creating global opportunities in arts and culture, education and the English language. For more information on current opportunities in Northern Ireland, visit nireland.britishcouncil.org, or follow on X, Facebook or Instagram.