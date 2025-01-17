Northern Ireland's further education colleges announce exciting open days series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The further education sector in Northern Ireland is thrilled to announce a series of upcoming open days across all six colleges, offering a unique opportunity for prospective students to explore their future educational pathways.

These eagerly anticipated events will showcase the diverse range of courses, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry partnerships that make Northern Ireland's further education colleges the ideal choice for both school leavers and those wishing to return to education. Open days are designed to inspire, inform, and ignite passion in potential students, helping them make informed decisions about their educational journey.

Key Highlights of Open Days:

Immersive Campus Tours: Potential learners can visit their future classrooms or workshops and experience the learning environment firsthand.

Interactive Workshops: There will be an opportunity for hands-on experience of the cutting-edge equipment and innovative teaching methods offered at colleges.

One-on-One Conversations: Engage directly with expert lecturing and support staff who can answer any questions visitors may have.

Student Life Insights: Current college students will be on hand to provide information on their experience in FE.

In 2024, FE Colleges welcomed a staggering 14,000 visitors from across Northern Ireland to their open days which are open to the entire community.

More information can be found on individual college websites.

South West College

Dungannon - Tue 21 Jan: 3pm to 7pm

Erne & Enniskillen (Technology and Skills Centre) - Tue 28 Jan: 3pm to 7pm

Omagh - Tue 4 Feb: 3pm to 7pm

Belfast Met

Titanic Quarter - Sat 25 Jan: 10am to 2pm

Northern Regional College

Coleraine & Ballymena (Farm Lodge and Trostan Avenue) - Mon 3 Feb: 4pm to 8pm

Magherafelt - Tues 4 Feb: 4pm to 8pm

Newtownabbey - Wed 5 Feb: 4pm to 8pm

North West Regional College

Strabane - Tue 25 Feb: 12pm to 7pm

Derry-Londonderry (Strand Road & Springtown) - Wed 26 Feb: 12pm to 7pm

Limavady (Main St) & Greystone - Thu 27 Feb: 12pm to 7pm

Southern Regional College

Portadown - Tue 4 Mar: 5pm to 7pm

Newry (West & East) - Wed 5 Mar: 5pm to 7pm

Armagh - Mon 10 Mar: 5pm to 7pm

Banbridge - Tue 11 Mar: 5pm top 7pm

Lurgan - Wed 12 Mar: 5pm to 7pm

South Eastern Regional College

Bangor, Downpatrick, Lisburn & Newtownards - Thu 6 March: 4pm to 7pm

About Northern Ireland's Further Education Sector:

The further education sector in Northern Ireland comprises six regional colleges, offering a wide range of academic, professional, and technical courses. With a focus on employability, innovation, and lifelong learning, these institutions play a crucial role in developing the skills and knowledge needed for the region's economic growth and individual success.