Northern Ireland's newest padel centres prepare for opening as Let’s Go Padel reveals ambitious plans for 100 new courts

The opening serve in a grand slam effort to make the sport of padel accessible for everyone in Northern Ireland takes place next weekend with the launch of new courts in Carryduff and Ballyclare.

Let’s Go Padel, the sister company of hugely popular adventure resort, Let’s Go Hydro, has ambitious plans to open 50 courts before Christmas with the ultimate aim of opening 100 courts across the country as soon as possible.

Combining elements of tennis and squash, padel is a racket sport typically played in doubles on an enclosed court about a third the size of a tennis court and surrounded by glass walls.

The entrepreneur behind Let’s Go Padel, Pete Boyle, believes the potential for padel to take off in Northern Ireland is incredible.

The first grand opening takes place at Let’s Go Hydro at Mealough Road, Carryduff on Friday, June 27 (5pm – 10pm), The complex has six doubles courts, two singles and two pickleball courts.

Open to the public, the family-friendly event will include free play sessions, kids coaching clinics, an exhibition match and a skills challenge with a BBQ and DJ helping to keep everyone entertained.

On Saturday, June 28 (11am – 4pm), Let’s Go Padel will launch its Ballyclare centre at Green Road with another packed programme similar to the Carryduff event and also open to the public. Ballyclare has two indoor and two outdoor courts.

Let's Go Padel's opening events will take place on Friday, June 27 in Carryduff and on Saturday, June 28 in Ballyclare

He said: “Across the UK there were just 300 courts 18 months ago, by the end of the year there will likely be 2,000. In Europe, and around the world, the sport is hugely popular with 10,000 courts in Italy and another 10,000 in Spain, padel is without doubt the fastest growing sport on the planet.

“Local people are going on holidays and playing padel, but when they come home there are not enough courts to meet demand. Pending planning permission, we aim to open 50 courts before Christmas and are actively pursuing multiple sites to open another 50.

“We are initially aiming to open sites in Derry / Londonderry, Newry, Ballymena, and Newtownards while we hope to have people playing at courts in east Belfast by November.”

Despite the planned surge in court openings, Pete is convinced the demand for padel in Northern Ireland will mirror other parts of the world.

He said: “While there are elite elements to the game and people can play at a high level, primarily it is an inclusive sport which the whole family can play together.

“It is so easy to play and thoroughly enjoyable - once people begin to play we find that they really fall in love with the sport.

“At Let’s Go Padel we are committed to providing world class facilities and expert coaching where families, first-timers, experts and even corporate teams can come and feel a real sense of community.

“We currently operate 14 courts and they are currently all busy. Across Northern Ireland and between ourselves and other providers, we feel there is the potential for around 300 new courts. We really are just getting started.”

Tickets to the Carryduff and Ballyclare opening events are priced £5. To book your place visit Let's Go Padel Grand Opening Events