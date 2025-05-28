Northern Irish lawyer is appointed to leading role with UK-wide campaign organisation

Northern Irish lawyer Sabrina Lawlor has been appointed a top leading role with a national UK lawyers’ campaign group which supports people who have suffered life changing injuries due to negligence.

She has been appointed the Northern Ireland representative on the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) executive committee (EC).

Sabrina is the regional manager of personal injury and senior lawyer at Thompsons Solicitors (NI) and works in Belfast. She brings a wealth of experience to the APIL EC as an experienced catastrophic and serious injury solicitor.

Mum-of-twins Sabrina, originally from County Fermanagh, graduated from the Queen’s University in Belfast with an LL.B (Hons) in Law and Politics before commencing her legal career with a number of leading firms in the UK, Republic of Ireland and Australia, before returning to Northern Ireland to continue her career.

Sabrina Lawlor, APIL’s Northern Ireland representative.

“APIL is a not-for-profit organisation committed to supporting injured people, and personal injury lawyers who are dedicated to securing justice for injured people, and I’m honoured to become the Northern Ireland representative on the executive committee.

“I have practised as a serious injury lawyer for more than 16 years now. It was a natural progression for me to follow a career in law. I was always interested in human rights issues from a young age. I aspired to be an advocate for people who needed help to have their voices heard. To be an advocate for change. To make a positive difference in some way.

“This is acutely true for the most vulnerable and seriously injured in our society, many of whom have suffered life-changing injuries through no fault of their own. I have been proud to represent some of our society's most seriously injured and vulnerable people throughout my career. Returning home to Northern Ireland has renewed my passion for ensuring social justice, fairness, equality, and disability inclusion, which are at the heart of everything we do as legal professionals working in personal injury.”

Sabrina is committed to securing early access to rehabilitation and treatment for her clients. She says early access to treatment and rehabilitation is “key” to achieving optimal recovery. Her recent clients have included a young mother requiring specialist support to care for her children after suffering a serious traumatic brain injury following an accident at work, a child living with the permanent physical and psychological effects following a serious road traffic collision, and a young tetraplegic man who requires 24-hour care, adapted accommodation and lifelong rehabilitation and therapies following a serious spinal cord injury.

“I’m an active supporter of the APIL/FOIL Serious Injury Guide, which encourages personal injury lawyers and insurance companies to work together on a more collaborative basis, and prioritising the rehabilitation needs of the injured person at the earliest opportunity - principles I fully embrace in my practice.”

Sabrina is a passionate advocate for disability inclusion and vocational rehabilitation, and a founding trustee of the brain injury charity After Matters, which supports young people living with acquired brain injuries with educational, employment and rehabilitation goals.

“Throughout my legal career, I have had the privilege of supporting and volunteering for various charities and these experiences have deepened my understanding of injured people's challenges beyond litigation, and have reinforced my belief in a more inclusive and holistic approach to justice.

“APIL is committed to protecting the rights of injured people, including ensuring the laws affecting personal injury are not eroded. I am looking forward to supporting APIL’s legal reform campaigns across the UK, and working to ensure injured people in Northern Ireland can access complete and timely compensation. My background includes engaging with policymakers and leading campaigns. I will bring this experience into my role on the EC, building bridges between APIL, regional decision-makers, and those directly affected by injury.”