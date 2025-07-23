Northern Regional College marks major milestone with handover of new Ballymena Campus

Northern Regional College has reached a significant milestone with the official handover of its brand-new Ballymena Campus from contractor Heron Bros. Principal & Chief Executive, Mel Higgins, and Chief Operating Officer, Sean Laverty from Northern Regional College met with Karl McKillop, Deputy Managing Director from Heron Bros. onsite to mark the occasion.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fully funded by the Department for the Economy, the £55 million campus forms part of a wider £101 million capital investment in Northern Regional College’s estate, which also includes the recently completed Causeway Campus in Coleraine. With Ballymena Campus set to open for the 2025/26 academic year this September, the College’s new accommodation will significantly enhance further and higher education provision in the town and beyond.

Ballymena Campus, located on the former Farm Lodge site, consolidates the College’s provision in the town into one modern, accessible and future-focused facility. Spanning 16,800m² over five storeys and with a standalone Sports Zone, the campus will accommodate around 1,800 learners each year and provide innovative spaces designed to meet the evolving demands of a modern workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From September 2025, all Ballymena course provision will be delivered at the new campus, which features purpose-built facilities for vocational, technical and professional education. This includes a dynamic Advanced Technologies Department spanning approximately 5,000m² across the ground and first floors. Specialist training will be provided in Mechanical, Manufacturing, Electrical, and Electronic Engineering, as well as Motor Vehicle and Construction Engineering. Additionally, the department will offer support for vital trades such as Electrical Installation, Plumbing, Carpentry, Joinery, and Bricklaying. The campus features a training restaurant alongside hair and beauty salons offering students valuable real-world training experiences.

Karl McKillop, Deputy Managing Director at Heron Bros, Sean Laverty, Chief Operating Officer of Northern Regional College and Mel Higgins, Principal and Chief Executive of Northern Regional College, pictured at the College’s new Ballymena campus to mark the significant milestone of its official handover. Photo: Northern Regional College

Key design features include an open-plan staircase for collaboration and breakout learning and an Innovation Zone. This will be a flexible space that will host cross-curriculum events, project-based learning and community engagement. At its highest point, the campus provides striking views eastwards across the ECOS landscape and westwards over the adjacent St. Patrick’s Regeneration Site.

Northern Regional College Principal & Chief Executive, Mel Higgins, commented on the milestone, “To take possession of our new Ballymena campus is a hugely proud moment for everyone involved in this landmark project. It represents the culmination of years of planning, consultation and teamwork and I would like to recognise the Department for the Economy’s continued investment in our estate.

The facilities here are truly world-class and will allow us to broaden our curriculum and support students with industry-relevant skills in an inspiring, modern environment. This new campus reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality further education that meets the evolving needs of learners and employers. It will play a vital role in strengthening our links with the local community, helping to bridge the skills gap and contribute meaningfully to the region’s economic growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Laverty, Chief Operating Officer of Northern Regional College added, “The new Ballymena campus will provide our staff and students with the space, technology and resources they need to thrive. From the innovation-led learning zones to the sector-leading engineering and construction workshops, the campus has been designed to inspire learners and equip them with the skills to succeed in the world of work, now and into the future.”

Speaking on behalf of Heron Bros., Karl McKillop, Deputy Managing Director said, “Delivering this second state-of-the-art facility for Northern Regional College has been a privilege for everyone at Heron Bros. Following the success of the Causeway Campus project, we are delighted to have reached handover stage on the Ballymena Campus, another transformational project that will have a lasting impact on education and skills in Northern Ireland. These projects stand as a testament to collaborative working and innovative construction, and we are proud to have been part of them.”

Visit nrc.ac.uk for information on full-time and part-time courses starting this September 2025 in Ballymena Campus.