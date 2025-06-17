Northern Regional College shortlisted for multiple categories at OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards 2025

Northern Regional College has once again been recognised for its outstanding commitment to education and training, having been shortlisted in five categories at the prestigious Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI) Learning Endeavour Awards 2025.

The winners will be revealed at a gala awards ceremony at the iconic Titanic Belfast on June 24, where students, staff and educational institutions from across Northern Ireland will be celebrated for their achievements.

Among the shortlisted are several shining examples of the College’s success. Health and Social Care student Sam Welsh has been shortlisted for Further Education Learner of the Year, recognising his dedication and achievements in his course. Carpentry lecturer Ian Forsythe has been named as a finalist in the Inspiring Tutor/Teacher of the Year category, while joinery apprentice Charlie Fleck has been nominated for Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year.

In addition to individual nominations, Northern Regional College has also been shortlisted for two institutional accolades: Advancing Learning Through Innovation and Provider of the Year, a reflection of the College’s continued investment in student success and learning innovation.

Martin Flynn, OCN NI Chief Executive, praised the calibre of this year’s entries, “These awards celebrate the dedication, hard work, and outstanding achievements of our learners and the invaluable support provided by our centres. The shortlisted learners and organisations reflect educational excellence in Northern Ireland and their commitment to lifelong learning. Congratulations to all those who have been shortlisted.”

College Principal & Chief Executive, Mel Higgins, welcomed the news, “We are proud to see our students and staff recognised by OCN NI in five of nine categories. These nominations are a testament to the hard work, resilience and talent within our College community. At Northern Regional College, we are committed to supporting all our learners to reach their full potential and prepare for successful careers and it’s fantastic to see that reflected through these prestigious awards.”

The OCN NI Learning Endeavour Awards celebrate the achievements of learners and the commitment of education providers across Northern Ireland. Organised by OCN NI, an educational charity and awarding body, the awards promote the value of learning and the role it plays in changing lives and strengthening communities.

Northern Regional College has previously enjoyed success at the awards, with students and staff regularly recognised for their excellence.