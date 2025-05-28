Northern Regional College student named finalist In NCFE Aspiration Awards

Newtownabbey student Laura Lockhart has been shortlisted as a finalist of the Learner of the Year category at the prestigious NCFE Aspiration Awards, honouring the success of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff and educational organisations across the UK.

Laura, who studies Level 5 Leadership in Health and Social Care at Northern Regional College, was nominated by her lecturer Siobhan McEldowney, with strong support from Curriculum Area Manager, Jacqueline McAllister. Her nomination highlights her exceptional academic commitment and her outstanding support of fellow students.

Siobhan said, “Laura is a remarkable student. What truly sets her apart is her willingness to empower and uplift those around her. She offers guidance and encouragement to her classmates and always goes above and beyond in her own learning. Her drive, compassion, and resilience make her an inspiration to all of us.”

Alongside her studies, Laura plays a central role in caring for her own family. Her daughter, a former Northern Regional College student, recently progressed to study nursing at Queen’s University Belfast – a journey Laura has actively supported while contributing to childcare responsibilities at home.

Laura said, “I’m genuinely honoured to be nominated for Learner of the Year. Returning to education while balancing family life hasn’t been easy, but the support from my lecturers and classmates has made all the difference. I’ve always believed in lifting others up, and to be recognised for that means the world to me. I hope my journey shows others that it’s never too late to follow your passion and make a difference.”

Laura’s aspiration is to make a lasting impact in the education sector, and she has already taken steps toward this by joining the College’s part-time lecturer register.

Northern Regional College is proud to support students like Laura, whose dedication, perseverance, and leadership exemplify the spirit of lifelong learning and community contribution.

Applications are now open for the 2025/26 academic year. Whether you're looking to take the next step in your career or return to education, explore the wide range of courses available at Northern Regional College by visiting www.nrc.ac.uk.