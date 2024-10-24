Nostalgia to take centre stage at next month’s Big Marketing Meet Up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The third bi-annual Big Marketing Meet Up event is set to feature several speeches from fantastic big-hitters in the sector, including four recently announced professionals, all of whom have links to the spotlight.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place inside of the ICC, Belfast on November 14, ticket holders will be treated to plenty of networking, learning and development opportunities.

Known for offering brilliant line-ups, the day-long feat provides talks on everything from topical issues faced by marketers to future projections on how the industry is likely to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kicking off the newly announced line-up, Abigail Dixon is an award-winning marketer and marketing consultant boasting more than two decades’ worth of experience in growing brands. She is the founder, author and podcast host of The Whole Marketer.

Big Marketing Meet Up

The Marketing Week columnist devotes her career to ensuring that any brands, businesses and individuals she works with are granted both fulfilling and successful careers, with her speech promising to shine a light on how this can be achieved.

Highlighting the ever-changing sector, and the imperative talents needed to make it big, Abigail said: “Marketing has evolved in the last decade from a support function to the one leading or starting to the long term commercial agenda of the organisation.

“Therefore, as marketers to stand in our power, we need to develop a holistic set of skills to grow the brand and businesses of tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also appearing on November 14, David Levin will delve into the unlikely life behind the scenes of celebrities, namely the experiences of famous faces’ marketers.

Explaining what attendees can expect from his entertaining talk, David said: “Having spent most of this year managing the socials for a sportsperson of the legendary variety, I will make my BMMU debut with a deep-dive into the things we can all learn from the sports sector on social media.

“The presentation will tackle areas such as authenticity, iconic writing and creative community management.

“I will look at how Cristiano Ronaldo amassed a billion followers, how Olympic medalists from NI broke the internet and how weird it is posting as a sports legend while you’re in the cheese aisle at Sainsbury’s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Kelly is the third speaker to be announced by BMMU organisers, a name which many amongst the social media will already be well-acquainted with thanks to her 70,000 followers and authored title ‘The Little Book of Twitter Magic’.

Dubbed as one of the top X (formerly known as Twitter) experts, Samantha is proficient in all forms of social media strategy, helping businesses stand out in an ever-saturated sector, including creating a curated community.

Completing the celebrity-focused schedule is none other than Hollywood child star and famed actress Alison Arngrim, who most notably featured in the show Little House on the Prairie.

Appearing on the 50th anniversary of the show, Alison will join BMMU to chat with Social Media Strategist Samantha Kelly about the power of nostalgia in social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “This is the craziest thing in the world, shockaroo, I'm Irish and I'm coming for a visit home, if you'll have me, to tell you all about playing the evil Nellie Olesen in Little House.”

To find out more about the programme and to secure earlybird tickets, go to bmmubelfast.com