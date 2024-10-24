Numeracy skills set to ‘Multiply’ across Lisburn and Castlereagh
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The council will be running four numeracy programmes, under this exciting new initiative which will help residents increase their numeracy skills in fun, interactive and engaging ways.
Funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) the ‘Multiply’ programme aims to share up to £559 million across the UK. It is to help transform the lives of adults by improving their functional numeracy skills through initiatives such as free personal tutoring, digital training, and flexible courses, workshops, bootcamps and events.
Applications will be open during October and November. If you are over 19 years of age and do not currently hold a Grade C or Level 2 GCSE in Mathematics then you can apply.
Initiatives taking place over the coming months as part of the ‘Multiply’ programme are:
- Sparx Numeracy Bootcamp (Additional Needs)
- Numeracy for All – Community BootcampsNumeracy Upskilling ProgrammeMSOL and Mature Learner Community Numeracy Programme
Alderman Amanda Grehan, Regeneration and Growth Chair speaking about these programmes that improve local employability, said: “Through our delivery agents we are looking forward to helping nearly 300 local adults improve their numeracy skills and gain confidence to apply for new jobs. As a council we are committed to supporting residents and improving the local economy; and the Multiply programme lets us meet both of these goals.
“The programmes we have identified are targeted at specific groups of likeminded individuals to allow them to thrive with their peers. If you are looking to boost your skills, improve your career, get new qualifications or have better control of your finances then join one of our programmes.”
These programmes are open to local adults, those with additional needs, newcomer communities and mature learners within the council area. To find out more on the programme and how to apply please go to https://www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/w/lmp-programmes
You can also follow the council of its social channels (Facebook, X and LinkedIn) or email the team at [email protected]