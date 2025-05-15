A NEW £1.8m 3G sports pitch and pavilion which will benefit pupils and the local community has opened at Banbridge High School.

Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons joined Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy in officially opening the impressive facility which includes a full size 3G synthetic pitch complete with floodlighting, fencing and a changing pavilion.

The sports pitch will be operated on a dual-use basis; Banbridge High School using the pitch during the day and ABC managing the facility for community use in the evenings and weekends.

The project is funded through £1.6m investment from ABC Council and Department for Communities through the Your School Your Club initiative, with funding of £225,000 distributed through Sport NI.

Lord Mayor Cllr Sarah Duffy, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and guests at the official opening of the new 3G sports pitch and pavilion. Edward Byrne Photography.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy, said: “This is a very positive day for everyone at Banbridge High School and also the local community who can avail of this excellent facility.

“Sport and exercise are so important and as a council we are delighted to be a part of this innovative partnership which is helping people stay active and healthy.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “This new pitch and changing pavilion are welcome additions to Banbridge High School, benefitting not only the pupils but sports

teams in the wider community.

Lord Mayor of ABC Borough, Cllr Sarah Duffy, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and ABC Council Chief Executive, Roger Wilson, at the official opening of the new 3G sports pitch and pavilion. Edward Byrne Photography.

“I am keen to see young people participating in a range of sports and I am determined that school and grassroots venues are modernised and available to more teams and groups for training and matches.

“Your School Your Club has the potential to transform school sports facilities and I hope more schools will take inspiration from Banbridge High School.”

Principal of Banbridge High School, Mrs Katy Feeney, said: “I am thrilled at the opening of our new 3G pitch, a state-of-the-art facility that will significantly enhance our sports programmes and provide our students with unparalleled opportunities for physical development, activity and teamwork.

“In addition to benefiting our students, the 3G pitch will also serve the local community.

“As a school, this will allow us to strengthen our ties with the community and create a vibrant, active hub for everyone to enjoy. I would like to thank all those who have made this a reality.”

Alderman Paul Greenfield commented: “I am delighted to finally see the pitch completed and being used.

"As a former pupil of the school, it has been a priority for me to ensure the project, despite many hurdles, was delivered for the pupils and people of Banbridge.

"My late colleague Alderman Junior McCrum, along with Carla Lockhart and myself, met with the previous principal Mr Bell not long after the new council was formed and worked through many challenges, along with colleagues, to get to this stage. The pitch is fantastic and was really needed to help the pupils be competitive in their sports.”

The 3G pitch and pavilion was designed by AECOM and the work was successfully completed by Haffey Sports Grounds Ltd.