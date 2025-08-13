Older farmer health and safety awareness for Rural Support’s Plough On groups

Earlier this year 60 members from four of Rural Support’s Plough On groups had the unique opportunity to attend an awareness event focused on older farmer health and safety awareness at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service’s Learning & Development College in Cookstown. Participating Plough On groups included Glack (Limavady), Rosslea, (Fermanagh), Belcoo (Fermanagh) and Plumbridge (Tyrone).

Organised by the Health and Safety Executive NI and delivered by Farm Safety Partnership members, the event encouraged the farmers to prioritise health and safety for themselves and others. Across the day, the Plough On members visited five stations focused on working at height, vehicles and vehicle maintenance, slurry/animal rescue, animal handling, and occupational health with a focus on dust and lung health. Each station had industry professionals and the venue’s state-of-the-art facilities allowed for demonstrations of best practice.

Rural Support’s Plough On project has established seventeen groups for older, male farmers in areas across Northern Ireland through funding from The National Lottery Community Fund. The project provides a monthly engagement for the men to connect on areas of shared interest through in-house meetings in community venues and trips related to farming, rural heritage, history, and local industry.

The farm support charity’s Social Farming and Innovation Programme Manager, Aoibeann Walsh commented: “It was a truly memorable and impactful experience for all in attendance at the college in Cookstown. Our Plough On Group members were very engaged and keen to learn during the day, recognising how farming has changed so much over their lifetime and health and safety for older farmers is a key concern. The event was an excellent example of partnership working to support the farming community and we would hope to replicate this in the future."

If you would like to support the Plough On project or if you would like more information on it, please visit the Rural Support website www.ruralsupport.org.uk or call the office on 028 8676 0040.