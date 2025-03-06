Omagh gas upgrade works announced

Evolve has announced a programme of essential gas upgrade works in Omagh town centre this spring amid increasing demand for gas connections in the local area.

A series of traffic management measures – including temporary lights, one-way closures and full road closures – will be in effect at different stages of the programme. Motorists, residents and businesses are advised to visit the Evolve website for the latest information on specific works and traffic management plans.

From March 13, two-way traffic lights will be in effect on Irishtown Road, followed by a single-lane closure on Dublin Road until late March. In early April, short-term road closures will take place on Georges Street and Scarffe’s Entry, followed by a one-way closure on Kevlin Avenue.

Between late April and early June, a series of night works will be carried out across several key locations. At different junctures, John Street, Church Hill, James Street, High Street, Market Street, Bridge Street, and Dublin Road will be subject to closures to facilitate essential works overnight. In mid-June, two-way traffic lights will be in operation on Kevlin Road, followed by closures on Brookmount Road and Castle Street as the programme progresses.

Mark Davidson, Head of Engineering at Evolve, said: “We sincerely thank the local community for their cooperation during the upcoming works, and every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum. Motorists are kindly advised to plan ahead and check our website regularly for updates. As works get underway, we are delighted that many more homes and businesses in Omagh will soon be able to connect to the state-of-the-art Evolve network to instantly reduce their carbon emissions while also enjoying the many additional benefits of gas.”

The first-ever direct-to-grid injection of biomethane, a fully renewable energy source, took place within the Evolve network in 2023, marking a landmark moment for energy decarbonisation. The integration of renewable energy sources into gas grids is recognised as a key government priority, with gas network connections playing a vital role in supporting Northern Ireland’s Path to Net Zero Energy Strategy.

To keep up to date with the latest roadworks information in the Evolve network, visit evolvenetwork.co.uk/roadworks.