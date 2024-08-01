One million trees keep Housing Executive’s green canopy growing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special tree planting ceremony has been held in Belfast to celebrate the total number of trees on Housing Executive estates and woodlands topping the one million mark.

Thanks in part to efforts by the Housing Executive’s regional grounds maintenance team, which takes charge of the housing body’s annual tree and hedge planting programme, the housing body has smashed its own targets to reach the landmark milestone.

Jennifer Hawthorne, the Housing Executive’s Director of Landlord Services, said: “Reaching this fantastic milestone demonstrates our continued commitment to sustaining our environment for future generations.

“As part of our Corporate Sustainable Development Strategy and Action Plan to boost the number of trees on Housing Executive land, we planted 11,490 trees last year and surpassed our own target of 5,500.

The Housing Executive marks the landmark target of 1 million trees on its land.

“Our trees and woodlands contribute hugely to the natural environment, providing habitats, sustaining biodiversity and helping reduce carbon.

“We also recognise the benefit of our green spaces for our tenant’s mental wellbeing and pledge to continue to contribute towards Northern Ireland’s growing green canopy.”