One woman’s mission to help spread more happiness

Now entering its third year, HappyFest, which is supported by Ards and North Down Borough Council, has evolved into a pivotal wellness movement within Northern Ireland. Taking place on Sunday 7th July 2024, at Crawfordsburn Activity Centre in Crawfordsburn Country Park, the event is expected to draw visitors from all over Ireland and the UK. Attendees will be treated to an uplifting, empowering celebration of health and healing.

Today marked the launch of HappyFest 2024 —a groundbreaking event igniting a wellness revolution in Northern Ireland. As the post-pandemic world seeks greater connectivity and a unified approach to health and wellbeing, HappyFest steps forward. This will be a day-long, fun-filled family-friendly event to help improve your mind, body, and soul.

Organised by wellness advocate Ciara Daly and her dedicated team, HappyFest 2024 aims to connect the Northern Ireland community with a diverse and varied selection of alternative therapies and healing practices, activities, workshops, fun and music. This year’s event promises to be bigger, better, and happier, marking a significant milestone in the wellness industry in Northern Ireland.

Ciara Daly with some of the exhibitors at HappyFest 2024

Speaking at the launch, Ciara Daly said: “We are delighted to be officially launching HappyFest today – we have so many exciting things planned for this year. We have people from all ages and all walks of life signed up to deliver a whole range of workshops, including breathwork, mindset coaching, yoga, workouts and alternative healing modalities.

“As we emerge through these post-Covid years, the world is a very different place. There has been a lot of trauma, a lot of forced isolation and loneliness and the consequences of that haven’t even reached their full effects yet. My mission is to help people to know that there’s a whole world of help, there’s so many options beyond the doctor’s surgery. There are a vast selection of alternative therapies, community groups, wellness experts, and health professionals with practices and expertise available to everyone.

“I have experienced both sides of the happiness scale, with some of my own mental health struggles, and know it takes a village to support each person’s mental and physical health. That’s why I created this festival. And that’s what HappyFest is all about. It’s about hope, healing, happiness and community.

"The event will feature over 50 exhibitors showcasing offerings from the alternative therapy world, nutrition, fitness, and more. "I’m excited to share some of the connections I’ve made through my own healing journey and through HappyFest. I believe that wellness and mental health don’t come with a one-size-fits-all prescription."

Ciara Daly at the launch of HappyFest 2024

The day-long eventcaters to all ages with live music, mindfulness activities for kids, face painting, art classes, food trucks, dancing, and fun performers. Neurodivergence experts will be available for young minds, while adults can enjoy inspiring speakers in an informal and relaxing speaker zone around the campfire. Topics will range from fitness, relationships, and mindset to nutrition.

Attendees will also enjoy storytelling on mythical Irish folklore and music from beloved local artists like Belfast’s Busker, John Garrity, Amanda St John, and Tyrell Black, who will play instruments from around the world. There will also be mindset workshops from Deirdre Maguire, workouts from Michael Lyons, Momentum Fitness and yoga by Ciara Cruiks, BIA Yoga.

Ciara Daly concluded: "We are passionate about celebrating all the wonderful things life has to offer. It’s about openness and having the difficult conversations if you are struggling and seeing that there is help out there. It’s also about community and enjoying the day with family and friends and making new connections. I hope everyone who comes along finds new possibilities and practical ways to improve their lives and ultimately their happiness."

