Ophir Rugby Club announces Jordan McKinnell as New 1st XV Captain for 2025/26 Season

The new rugby season is almost here, and there's a real buzz at Ophir RFC with the announcement of Jordan McKinnell as new 1st XV captain

Newtownabbey-based rugby club Ophir RFC is delighted to announce that Jordan McKinnell has been appointed as the club's new 1st XV Captain for the upcoming season. McKinnell, a respected and experienced player, will lead the team as they prepare for a challenging and exciting campaign.

Head coach Andrew Postlethwaite expressed his full confidence in McKinnell's ability to lead the squad. "Jordan has been a fantastic servant to this club for many years, and his commitment and dedication are second to none," said Postlethwaite. "He commands respect from his teammates both on and off the pitch. He is the ideal choice to lead our 1st XV, and I have no doubt he will drive the team forward."

Jordan McKinnell shared his enthusiasm for the new role. "I'm incredibly proud and honoured to be given the opportunity to captain Ophir's 1st XV," he said. "This is a club with a rich history and a bright future. We have a great group of players, and I'm looking forward to leading them into the new season. We're all focused on working hard and making our supporters proud."

The club is currently in preseason training, which takes place at the University of Ulster, Jordanstown (UUJ) campus on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm. Ophir RFC warmly welcomes both new and returning players to join the sessions.

For more information, please contact Andrew Postlethwaite on 07413 184212