Opinion: Carrickfergus Grammar School gain invaluable support in the community

CGS captain Olivia Jordan at EuroSpar

A huge thank you to Eurospar — our incredible 1XI hockey team sponsors — for their continued support of hockey development at Carrickfergus Grammar School.

Your generosity has made a real difference, helping us grow our programme, equip our players, and take pride in what we wear. We’re honoured to carry the Eurospar logo on our shirts and represent such a valued local business on and off the pitch.

Pictured outside the Middle Road store is our 1XI Captain Olivia Jordan with the store manager and staff — a brilliant team behind an amazing business that gives back to its community.

Special thanks to the teams at Victoria Road, Middle Road, and Fortfield stores — you’ve gone above and beyond for our school, and we’re truly grateful.

We encourage our school community to show their support for a business that supports us. Let’s back those who back CGS Hockey!

@eurospar_ni