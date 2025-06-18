Opinion: Carrickfergus Grammar School gain invaluable support in the community
Your generosity has made a real difference, helping us grow our programme, equip our players, and take pride in what we wear. We’re honoured to carry the Eurospar logo on our shirts and represent such a valued local business on and off the pitch.
Pictured outside the Middle Road store is our 1XI Captain Olivia Jordan with the store manager and staff — a brilliant team behind an amazing business that gives back to its community.
Special thanks to the teams at Victoria Road, Middle Road, and Fortfield stores — you’ve gone above and beyond for our school, and we’re truly grateful.
We encourage our school community to show their support for a business that supports us. Let’s back those who back CGS Hockey!
@eurospar_ni