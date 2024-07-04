O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors backs junior motocross sensations Cole and Dylan
Ten-year-old Cole, who has been competing for the past four years, has been selected to represent Team Ireland in the FIM Junior World Championships in the Netherlands on the 13th & 14th July 2024.
In 2022, Cole achieved remarkable success, securing second place overall in both the Ulster and Irish Championships in the Auto 50 cc class. His performance earned him the title of AMD rider of the year for 2023.
Following in his older brother’s footsteps, Dylan aged eight, is now competing in the Auto 50cc class on a Husqvarna 50cc and is currently placed 2nd in the Irish Championship and third in the Ulster. Both boys are also top three in their club championships.
Dionne Darragh, a Director in O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors expressed her excitement at the sponsorship: “As a motorbike enthusiast myself, I am delighted that the Firm has got behind the boys. It is such an exciting time for them, and we would like to wish Cole every success in the upcoming Junior World Championships.”
The Belfast-based solicitors will remain the sponsor of the McAuley brothers throughout the 2024 season.
