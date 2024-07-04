O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors backs junior motocross sensations Cole and Dylan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors has announced its sponsorship of two talented young brothers from Larne, Cole and Dylan McAuley as they continue to take the world of Junior Motocross by storm.

Ten-year-old Cole, who has been competing for the past four years, has been selected to represent Team Ireland in the FIM Junior World Championships in the Netherlands on the 13th & 14th July 2024.

In 2022, Cole achieved remarkable success, securing second place overall in both the Ulster and Irish Championships in the Auto 50 cc class. His performance earned him the title of AMD rider of the year for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following in his older brother’s footsteps, Dylan aged eight, is now competing in the Auto 50cc class on a Husqvarna 50cc and is currently placed 2nd in the Irish Championship and third in the Ulster. Both boys are also top three in their club championships.

Dionne Darragh with Cole and Dylan McAuley

Dionne Darragh, a Director in O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors expressed her excitement at the sponsorship: “As a motorbike enthusiast myself, I am delighted that the Firm has got behind the boys. It is such an exciting time for them, and we would like to wish Cole every success in the upcoming Junior World Championships.”