Over 1,800 pupils take part in Bee Safe 2025 across the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough

Bee Safe is a dynamic, interactive programme that enables children to learn about a wide range of safety issues in a short space of time. It combines educational content with hands-on learning experiences, ensuring key messages are memorable and meaningful to this young audience.

A range of local organisations and services contributed to this year’s workshops, covering essential topics such as:

Translink Safety Bus – Helping pupils understand how to use public transport safely and independently, especially as many will be travelling alone for the first time when they transition to secondary school.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) – Highlighting the importance of avoiding anti-social behaviour, making positive life choices and understanding the impact of criminal records.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) – Promoting home safety and fire prevention awareness.

Good Relations – Encouraging respect, understanding, and positive relationships across different communities.

Take 5 Steps to Wellbeing – Promoting emotional wellbeing through practical steps: Connect, Be Active, Take Notice, Keep Learning, and Give.

Drug and Alcohol Awareness – Delivering age-appropriate education on the dangers and consequences of substance misuse.

In addition, Fareshare NI, a locally based charity that redistributes surplus food to reduce waste and fight hunger, supported the event by providing each pupil with a healthy snack. This added an important wellbeing dimension to the programme, reinforcing healthy lifestyle choices. Teachers also received flyers detailing Fareshare’s work and how schools can benefit from their ongoing support.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly stated: “The Bee Safe programme continues to play a vital role in preparing our young people for the next stage of their lives. It gives them the confidence and knowledge to stay safe and make positive choices. My sincere thanks to all the partners who help make this event possible, including Fareshare NI for their generous contribution this year.”

Chair of Antrim and Newtownabbey Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), Councillor Michael Goodman, added: “Bee Safe brings together all the key stakeholders – from emergency services to health and wellbeing professionals – to deliver one united message: keeping our young people safe. This initiative helps equip children with the skills, awareness, and confidence they need as they move into a new and more independent stage of their lives. The PCSP is proud to deliver this meaningful and collaborative project annually.”

Bee Safe 2025 highlights the PCSP’s continued dedication to supporting young people’s safety, wellbeing, and community engagement.

1 . Contributed Pupils from Antrim Primary School at Bee Safe alongside, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly, PCSP Vice Chair, Kathy Wolff, and presenters from Translink, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Pupils from Antrim Primary School Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Primary Schools from across the Borough gather at Theatre at The Mill for the Bee Safe Event Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Pupils from Carnmoney Primary School enjoying their smoothie donated by Fareshare NI Photo: Submitted