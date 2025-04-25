Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PAGEANTS are a family affair for an aunt and her two nieces from Banbridge.

And, now, the title-winning trio are planning to host their own contest - Miss Diverse Beauty - in Banbridge’s IMC Cinema on June 28.

Event director Rachel Mulligan is the current Miss Diamond European Union and, this summer, she’s heading to LA for her first international final.

The 26-year-old has inspired her nieces Lucy and Aimee McCandless to get involved and now they, too, have caught the pageant bug! Aimee (11) recently won the Junior Diamond Ireland title 2025, while 14-year-old Lucy was re-sashed Junior Teen Diamond Ulster.

Aimee McCandless recently won the Junior Diamond Ireland title 2025.

The successful sisters will travel to Wigan in August to compete in the Diamond national finals. A win there would see them qualify for LA in 2026.

Abercorn PS P7 pupil, Aimee, has blossomed since making her pageant debut in 2023. Her mum, Kirsty, explained: “Aimee has autism and taking part in pageants has really brought the confidence out in her.

“When you see Aimee at home it’s not the child that’s on the stage. It’s such a difference - it’s amazing! Autism is not holding Aimee back, it’s her super power.

“The pageants are not about how you look, it’s really just about being yourself and that’s enough.

Family fortunes...Titles for Aimee, Lucy and their aunt Rachel Mulligan.

“The girls do it because they enjoy it. It’s not about winning, it’s about having fun.”

Kirsty added: “They re-sashed Lucy this year again, as they said she had made such an impression as Teen Diamond Ireland. So, this will be the first time the girls will go to Wigan together.

“Young Minds is Diamond Pageant’s chosen charity - it’s a mental health charity for young people. But the girls are also doing their own charity fundraising.

“Aimee is doing her fundraising for Autism NI. This is a platform for her and she wants to focus on proving to people that it doesn’t matter what you have…just be yourself.”

Aimee and Lucy are excited to be joining forces with their auntie Rachel to co-direct ‘Miss Diverse Beauty’.

It will be held on June 28, from 12 noon to 4pm, in the IMC Cinema. The pageant will comprise of three rounds - Your Passion, Fun Fashion and Evening Wear.

Rachel explained that the pageant is all about “diversity and inclusion”, and she’s encouraging local girls to give it a go.

“For me, confidence would be a big thing - I would have been very shy and anxious before.

“Now, I’m a team leader in work and, beforehand, I don’t think that’s anything I could have seen myself doing. It has brought a lot for me, both personally and professionally.

“I think people have a perception of pageants from what they see on TV. But it’s really not like that, and we’re trying to get that message out there.”

And, the final word goes to Junior Diamond Ireland winner and true inspiration Aimee: “I love every minute of it! I would say to anyone to give it a go, and to go out onto the stage like you own it!”

For more details on Miss Diverse Beauty, contact Rachel Mulligan via Facebook.