NI Lawyer, Ciarán McGonagle has been recognised as one of the UK’s most influential legal professionals in the highly regarded Lawyer Hot 100 list for 2025.

Derry-based Pakflatt – one of the world’s leading election equipment solutions companies - is delighted that Ciarán McGonagle, Non-Executive Director at the company, has been recognised as one of the UK’s most influential legal professionals in the highly regarded Lawyer Hot 100 list for 2025.

The Lawyer Hot 100 celebrates the achievements of the most innovative, impactful, and inspiring figures in the legal profession. In addition to his Non-Executive Director role at Pakflatt, Ciarán is Chief Legal and Product Officer at Tokenovate, a London-based financial services technology company.

Ciarán’s inclusion on this year’s list is a testament to his significant contributions to the evolving legal landscape of digital assets and financial market infrastructure.

Born and raised in Derry, Ciarán attended St. Columb’s College before earning his law degree at Queen’s University Belfast. He gained invaluable global policy experience in Washington D.C., interning in the office of Senator Chuck Hagel and with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), before qualifying as a solicitor with Allen & Overy in London.

His career has since spanned prominent roles at Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and the International Swaps & Derivatives Association (ISDA), where he developed a deep understanding of regulatory frameworks and financial markets. Today, in his role at Tokenovate, Ciarán is recognised as a leading figure at the intersection of law and technology, leveraging his extensive experience in digital innovation, financial services, and regulatory strategy.

"We are thrilled to see Ciarán recognised in the Lawyer Hot 100," said Patrick McGonagle, CEO of Pakflatt. "His work in the intersection of law and technology has been groundbreaking, and his influence extends far beyond traditional legal boundaries. Ciarán's guidance has been invaluable in helping Pakflatt stay at the forefront of delivering innovative, secure, and accessible election solutions."

"It’s a privilege to be recognised alongside such distinguished professionals,” said Ciarán McGonagle. “The legal profession is at a turning point, particularly in areas like digital assets, where clarity and innovation are essential. Applying these principles to Pakflatt’s innovative suite of products underscores how we can bring transformative solutions to global democratic processes, ensuring accessibility and security for all voters.”

This recognition marks a significant milestone for Pakflatt, highlighting the company’s commitment to technological and regulatory advancement. With leaders like Ciarán McGonagle helping to shape the future of law and technology, Pakflatt is well-positioned to continue delivering innovative solutions that enhance democratic processes globally.

To view the 2025 list, see www.thelawyer.com/event/lawyer-hot-100